Shell Felled

NBCUniversal’s CEO has quit after having an “inappropriate relationship” with a colleague

Jeff Shell, the outgoing CEO of NBCUniversal, issued an apology and resigned following an investigation into his misconduct

Julia Malleck
A portrait of Jeff Shell captured mid-speech, in blue lighting.
So long, Jeff.
Photo: Eric Gaillard (Reuters)

Jeff Shell, the head of the US media giant NBCUniversal, has stepped down following a probe into his misconduct with a female colleague.

April 13, 2023

On Sunday (April 24), Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, said it “mutually agreed” with Shell that he should depart following an investigation into a complaint about his behavior.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in statement.

He continued: “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the woman who filed the complaint against Shell is a senior journalist at NBC. Senior executives formerly under Shell will now report to Comcast president Michael Cavanagh until a successor is announced, according to an NBCUniversal email viewed by the BBC.

Shell became the CEO of NBCUniversal in 2020, where he made a strong push to expand its streaming service, Peacock. He also restructured management, pushing out Andy Lack, the news chairman, following a turbulent tenure, and placing Mark Lazarus at the head of a newly formed TV and streaming division.

NBC has a history of dramatic executive departures

Several high-profile NBCUniversal executives have exited the company in recent years due to issues of misconduct. In 2017, Matt Lauer, the face of the morning news show “Today,” was fired after a female colleague accused him of sexual assault. Ron Meyer, the company’s vice chairman, was forced out in 2020 after a scandal broke regarding his consensual affair with the actor Charlotte Kirk.

Turbulence at the top could affect Peacock, NBC’s streaming service 

Shell’s departure comes just ahead of NBCUniversal’s first-quarter earnings release, scheduled for Thursday (April 27). All eyes will be on the performance of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which has continued to lag behind competitors Disney+ and Netflix.

Last quarter, Peacock hit a milestone of 20 million subscribers and reported a near-tripling of its revenue in 2022, to $2.1 billion. Still, the platform also reported nearly $1 billion in losses, a number NBCUniversal expects to peak at $3 billion in 2023.

Cavanagh, Comcast’s president, and Shell have been optimistic about a near-future turnaround for Peacock. But the leadership shakeup may also rattle confidence in the service amid the ongoing “streaming wars.”

