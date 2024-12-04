Airlines

JetBlue Airways expects to have a very happy holiday season

Election-related flying anxiety will weigh less on revenue than anticipated, the airline said in raising its guidance

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
In This Story
JBLU-0.98%DAL-4.11%

JetBlue Airways (JBLU-0.98%) delivered an early Christmas present to its investors. In a securities filing, the company raised its guidance for the year on the back of what is shaping up to be a better-than-expected close to the fourth quarter.

Suggested Reading

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says
The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Booking performance for travel in November and December was higher than expectations immediately following the U.S. presidential election and as a result, the fourth quarter revenue headwind from the election is now estimated to be 0.5 points compared to the previous forecast of 1.0 point,” the company said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Biden administration pulled the emergency brake on JetBlue’s $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit airlines
JetBlue and American Airlines were ordered by a judge to end their alliance in the Northeast US

Related Content

The Biden administration pulled the emergency brake on JetBlue’s $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit airlines
JetBlue and American Airlines were ordered by a judge to end their alliance in the Northeast US

The airline’s stock is up more than 8% in Wednesday trading. Though the carrier still expects revenue in the fourth quarter to shrink by as much as 5% compared to 2023, that’s better than the worst-case scenario of a 7% drop that it had previously laid out. The shrinking shrinkage is an indication that JetBlue might be figuring out a way forward after what CEO Joanna Geraghty has taken to calling the “three years of distractions” that culminated in its abandoned effort to merge with the now-bankrupt Spirit Airlines earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, improved close-in demand and strong operational performance over Thanksgiving week resulted in better revenue performance during the November holiday peak,” JetBlue noted in its statement. “For travel in December, in-quarter bookings have exceeded prior expectations in both peak and off-peak travel periods.”

Advertisement

JetBlue peer Delta Air Lines (DAL-4.11%) warned alongside its third-quarter earnings release in October that travelers would be fearful of flying in the period around the election — to the extent that Delta estimated it would lose $150 million in revenue to that anxiety. But strong holiday bookings appear to have overshadowed earlier concerns about election-related travel disruptions.