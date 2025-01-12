JPMorgan Chase, TSMC, UnitedHealth, and more stocks to watch this week

The stock market has yet to gain momentum in 2025. With Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th drawing near, all eyes are on how investors will react this week, as it carries its own significance with key earnings reports and the much-anticipated inflation data release, which is expected to stay high. Moreover, the recent job data was better than anticipated, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may postpone its decision to cut interest rates.

These reports will provide a foundation for the Trump 2.0 era, as the latest inflation and employment figures will give insights into the economic challenges and opportunities that his administration will encounter.

With that context, let’s dive into what this week has in store.

Banking giants will continue to report earnings

This week, the pace picks up in the second half with a flurry of banking earnings reports. On Wednesday, banking heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase (JPM-0.63% ), BlackRock (BLK+2.04% ), Citigroup (C+3.39% ), and others are set to release their earnings before the opening bell. Thursday will follow with reports from M&T Bank Corporation (MTB+0.83% ), Morgan Stanley (MS+1.48% ), and other financial giants.

Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM-0.94% ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH-1.96% ) will unveil their financial performance on the same day, offering key insights into health insurance and chip sectors.

Inflation data to be released this week

This week, key inflation data will be released, providing important insights into the state of the U.S. economy. On Tuesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and core PPI data will be released. The PPI measures inflation at the wholesale level and provides an early indicator of potential price pressures in the broader economy.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, a detailed compilation of economic conditions from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. This report often offers valuable clues regarding the Fed’s stance on inflation, employment trends, and broader economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data will be published, shedding light on inflationary trends and the cost of living. These reports are closely watched by economists and investors as they help gauge the effectiveness of monetary policy.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims data will be released, providing a glimpse into the health of the labor market. Additionally, the Import Price Index and U.S. retail sales figures will also be published. The Import Price Index will highlight changes in the cost of goods imported into the U.S., while retail sales data will offer a look into consumer spending patterns, a key driver of economic growth.