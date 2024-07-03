What stores are open and closed this July 4th?

In This Story
Independence Day, commonly known as the Fourth of July, is celebrated widely to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence, in which 13 colonies formally declared separation from Great Britain.
The holiday is marked by friends and family coming together to celebrate with barbecues, fireworks, and games, some of which include hot-dog eating competitions. It is also a day off for many employees nationwide.
While July Fourth is a federal holiday, and some companies follow suit in closing their doors, many choose to stay open for business.
We’ve compiled a list retailers open and closed this year, based on their corporate websites. It’s important to remember that nationwide retailers can vary based on locations, so be sure to confirm that a specific location is open or closed before venturing out.
Happy Independence Day, and remember to celebrate safely.
What retailers will be open on July 4th?
- Albertsons: Normal operating hours, but pharmacies will be closed.
- Aldi: Open, but hours vary by store
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Normal operating hours
- Costco Wholesale: Closed
- Dollar General: Open, hours vary by location
- Dollar Tree: Open, hours vary by location
- Domino’s: Open, but closing at 12 a.m.
- Dunkin’: Hours vary by store
- Family Dollar: Open, hours vary by location
- Kroger: Open, hours vary by location.
- Home Depot: Normal operating hours
- IKEA: Open, but closing at 6 p.m. local time
- JCPenney: Open, but closing at 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Open, hours vary by location
- Lowe’s: Normal operating hours
- Macy’s: Open, but closing at 7 p.m. local time
- Marshalls: Open, but closing at 9:30 p.m. local time
- McDonald’s: Open, but hours vary by location
- Nordstrom: Open until 6 p.m. local time
- Nordstrom Rack: Open until 6 p.m. local time
- Old Navy: Open until 9 p.m. local time
- Petco: Open until 8 p.m. local time
- PetSmart: Open until 6 p.m. local time
- Pizza Hut: Open until 2 a.m. local time
- Publix: Normal operating hours.
- Rite Aid: Open until 10 p.m. local time
- Safeway: Normal operating hours
- Sam’s Club: Club members can shop from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Plus members can shop between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stop & Shop: Normal operating hours
- ShopRite: Open until 11 p.m. local time
- Starbucks: Open, but hours vary by location
- Sweetgreen: Open until 4 p.m. local time, but hours can vary by location
- Target: Open until 10 p.m. local time, but hours can vary by location
- T.J. Maxx: Open until 8 p.m. local time
- Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. local time
- Walgreens: Open until 10 p.m. local time, hours can vary by location
- Walmart: Open until 11 p.m. local time
- Whole Foods Market: Open until 9 p.m. local time, hours can vary by location