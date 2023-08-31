Make business better.™️
Kenon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The holding company posted revenue of $165 million in the period.

