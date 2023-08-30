Make business better.™️
Knot Offshore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its second quarter.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP