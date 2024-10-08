Even a grocery store is offering free streaming perks now

In This Story KR DIS CHTR WBD

The company, which operates almost 2,800 grocery stores in 35 states, announced Tuesday that its yearly membership savings program will now include a subscription to one of Disney’s (DIS) streaming platforms. Members of Boost by Kroger can now claim a free subscription to Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+.

“Collaborating with Disney takes Boost member savings and benefits to the next-level, making our industry-leading program even more valuable and convenient for our members,” said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer, in a press release.

The grocery giant launched its Boost by Kroger program in 2022. Benefits of the program include free delivery, extra credits for gas, and free items in-store. Membership fees start at $59 a year.

The somewhat surprising partnership between Disney and Kroger comes as the former is working toward building upon on its past quarter’s streaming profits with recently announced bundles, price hikes, and some tech updates for Disney+.

The media conglomerate, like other media companies, is trying to offset its struggling traditional television business, which include its broadcast network ABC; and its cable channels Disney Channel, National Geographic, and FX.

Disney recently started offering Spectrum and DirecTV customers free memberships to its streaming services. This summer, it partnered with rival Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to offer a new bundle that combines its streaming platforms — Disney+, Hulu, and Max — under one monthly subscription plan starting at $16.99 a month.