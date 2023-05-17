In December, the NLRB determined that Star Garden breached labor law when it fired three of its employees and locked out 15 more for demanding better working conditions.

Under the new agreement, the dancers fired last year will be reinstated. Star Garden, which previously filed for bankruptcy to allegedly stall organizing efforts, has agreed to withdraw the case and reopen within 30 to 60 days of its dismissal.

