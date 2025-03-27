Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) reports earnings

In This Story LTRN +2.74%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN+2.74% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing outlines the company's drug development strategy, focusing on three lead drug candidates: LP-300, LP-184, and LP-284. These candidates are in various stages of clinical trials targeting multiple cancer indications, including non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, and hematological cancers.

Lantern Pharma's development approach leverages its proprietary RADR® platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify potential drug candidates and patient populations likely to respond to treatment.

The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for LP-300, targeting never-smoker patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 1 clinical trial for LP-184, focusing on patients with advanced solid tumors and glioblastoma.

Lantern Pharma has formed a subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics Inc., to develop LP-184 for central nervous system and brain cancer indications, now referred to as STAR-001.

The company is also advancing LP-284 in a Phase 1 clinical trial for relapsed refractory lymphomas and solid tumors, with a focus on mantle cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

Lantern Pharma's ADC program is exploring the development of antibody-drug conjugates using cryptophycin as the drug payload, with research collaborations in place to optimize this approach.

The company's intellectual property portfolio includes over 195 active patents and patent applications across 15 patent families, covering its drug candidates and RADR® platform.

Lantern Pharma acknowledges the challenges and risks associated with drug development, including the need for substantial additional funding, potential delays in clinical trials, and regulatory hurdles.

The filing also highlights the competitive landscape in the biotechnology and artificial intelligence-driven drug development sectors, with Lantern Pharma positioning itself as a leader in precision oncology.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Lantern Pharma Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.