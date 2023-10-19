Lindsay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.4 million, or $6.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $674.1 million.

