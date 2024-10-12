McDonald's sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino's emergency pizza: Business news roundup

Ozempic and prescription weight loss drugs: How they work, what they cost, side effects, and everything to know



WeightWatchers (WW) announced Tuesday that it is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest prices in the industry.



WeightWatchers, the once-popular points-based weight loss program, said it will be offering its members compounded semaglutide — an off-brand version of the active ingredient in Ozempic (NVO) and Wegovy — for $129 for the first month and then $189 a month for the subsequent months. That’s hundreds of dollars cheaper than Wegovy’s $1,349 monthly price tag.

