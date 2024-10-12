How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

McDonald's sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino's emergency pizza: Business news roundup

About
Business News

McDonald's sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino's emergency pizza: Business news roundup

Plus, Trump’s latest tax cut promise is aimed at Americans living abroad

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino&#39;s emergency pizza: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images), Matt Cardy (Getty Images), jetcityimage (Getty Images), Richard Drew (AP), Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images), Bryan R. Smith/AFP (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Didem Mente/Anadolu (Getty Images), Johanes P. Christo/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino&#39;s emergency pizza: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, and other major meat processing companies, accusing them of colluding for years to limit beef supplies.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

AOC to Mark Cuban and other Kamala Harris backers: Stay away from FTC chair Lina Khan

AOC to Mark Cuban and other Kamala Harris backers: Stay away from FTC chair Lina Khan

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban listens as Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban listens as Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting back at the slew of Democratic billionaires calling for a potential Kamala Harris Administration to fire the sitting chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Domino’s brings back ‘emergency pizza’ promotion that drove sales

Domino’s brings back ‘emergency pizza’ promotion that drove sales

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino&#39;s emergency pizza: Business news roundup
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so.

On Oct. 8, the chain announced the return of its popular “Emergency Pizza” promotion, which originally launched in 2023. Any customer can score a free, medium, two-topping pizza “to use whenever they need it most,” when they order online or via digital carryout and spend $7.99 or more. The offer is valid until Jan. 19, 2025, and must be redeemed within 30 days via a customer’s Domino’s rewards account.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

All the airports closing for Hurricane Milton

All the airports closing for Hurricane Milton

A 2022 photo of Tampa International Airport
A 2022 photo of Tampa International Airport
Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP (Getty Images)

As category-4 Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida with an expected landfall occurring Wednesday morning, many of the state’s most heavily trafficked airports are shutting down operations. Among them are Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Donald Trump’s latest tax cut promise is aimed at Americans living abroad

Donald Trump’s latest tax cut promise is aimed at Americans living abroad

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, he says he will end the “double taxation” of American citizens living abroad, his latest bid to win over voters.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Lyft rolls out new payment measures to gain more drivers

Lyft rolls out new payment measures to gain more drivers

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino&#39;s emergency pizza: Business news roundup
Image: jetcityimage (Getty Images)

Lyft says it plans to attract more drivers to its ride-hailing platform by unveiling new payment measures for longer-than-estimated rides. These measures from the company come as Lyft (LYFT) is looking to entice new drivers and retain current drivers on its platform.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

WeightWatchers is getting in on the off-brand weight loss drug game — and selling them cheap

WeightWatchers is getting in on the off-brand weight loss drug game — and selling them cheap

The WeightWatchers logo on a mobile phone, held up in front of the company’s website
Image: Richard Drew (AP)

Ozempic and prescription weight loss drugs: How they work, what they cost, side effects, and everything to know

Advertisement

WeightWatchers (WW) announced Tuesday that it is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest prices in the industry.

WeightWatchers, the once-popular points-based weight loss program, said it will be offering its members compounded semaglutide — an off-brand version of the active ingredient in Ozempic (NVO) and Wegovy — for $129 for the first month and then $189 a month for the subsequent months. That’s hundreds of dollars cheaper than Wegovy’s $1,349 monthly price tag.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world

OpenAI
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Photo: Didem Mente/Anadolu (Getty Images)

In the startup world, a ‘unicorn’ is a private company valued at $1 billion or more — and it’s a status all aspiring firms dream of achieving.

Advertisement

This year so far, 38 companies have joined the list of unicorns, according to TechCrunch. These firms span across industries, from supply chain management to financial technology and health tech.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

California’s new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers didn’t cost jobs, study says

California’s new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers didn’t cost jobs, study says

California's new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers didn't cost jobs, study says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The average hourly wage for fast food workers rose 18% while employment was stable, a study found

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn’t look worse

Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn’t look worse

The Airbus logo
The Airbus logo
Photo: Johanes P. Christo/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Airbus (AIR) might be nervously looking over its shoulder if it weren’t for a nearly month-long machinist strike at its arch-rival Boeing (BA). The French planemaker announced that it delivered 50 commercial airliners in September, a sharp slowdown from earlier this summer and another sign that the other half of a global aviation duopoly has its own issues to worry about.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12