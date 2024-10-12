McDonald's sues Tyson, AOC vs. Mark Cuban, and Domino's emergency pizza: Business news roundup

McDonald’s has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, and other major meat processing companies, accusing them of colluding for years to limit beef supplies.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting back at the slew of Democratic billionaires calling for a potential Kamala Harris Administration to fire the sitting chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so.
On Oct. 8, the chain announced the return of its popular “Emergency Pizza” promotion, which originally launched in 2023. Any customer can score a free, medium, two-topping pizza “to use whenever they need it most,” when they order online or via digital carryout and spend $7.99 or more. The offer is valid until Jan. 19, 2025, and must be redeemed within 30 days via a customer’s Domino’s rewards account.
As category-4 Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida with an expected landfall occurring Wednesday morning, many of the state’s most heavily trafficked airports are shutting down operations. Among them are Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.
If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, he says he will end the “double taxation” of American citizens living abroad, his latest bid to win over voters.
Ozempic and prescription weight loss drugs: How they work, what they cost, side effects, and everything to know
WeightWatchers (WW) announced Tuesday that it is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest prices in the industry.
WeightWatchers, the once-popular points-based weight loss program, said it will be offering its members compounded semaglutide — an off-brand version of the active ingredient in Ozempic (NVO) and Wegovy — for $129 for the first month and then $189 a month for the subsequent months. That’s hundreds of dollars cheaper than Wegovy’s $1,349 monthly price tag.
In the startup world, a ‘unicorn’ is a private company valued at $1 billion or more — and it’s a status all aspiring firms dream of achieving.
This year so far, 38 companies have joined the list of unicorns, according to TechCrunch. These firms span across industries, from supply chain management to financial technology and health tech.
The average hourly wage for fast food workers rose 18% while employment was stable, a study found
Airbus (AIR) might be nervously looking over its shoulder if it weren’t for a nearly month-long machinist strike at its arch-rival Boeing (BA). The French planemaker announced that it delivered 50 commercial airliners in September, a sharp slowdown from earlier this summer and another sign that the other half of a global aviation duopoly has its own issues to worry about.