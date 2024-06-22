Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup

As much of the world continues faces economic uncertainty and political instability, many of the world’s wealthiest people are choosing to uproot their lives and move their assets to different countries.
The tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life now claims that he successfully slowed the aging process by undergoing an untested DNA editing procedure on a Honduran island, in September 2023.
This summer, Max and Peacock have raised prices – and on the music front, so has Spotify. This comes after a wave of streamers increased their prices last fall, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. But how much content are viewers actually getting for those hiked-up subscription fees?
For many, the thought of moving across the globe for work is both exciting and nerve wracking.
Being an expat comes with a bevy of unique challenges, but in recent years one issue has come to the forefront more than others: Globally, the cost of living is rising and many of the world’s most international cities are increasingly expensive.
Most people go to the airport and behave decently toward their fellow passengers. Some people don’t, engaging instead in “naughty” behaviors. The website Solitaire Bliss asked survey respondents if they had encountered people who were doing stuff like leaving trash in the seatback pocket, passing gas, and asking to cut the line at airport security, and ranked them by the how often they said “yes.”
Ninety percent of multi-millionaires contributed to philanthropic causes in the last year – but the way individuals chose to donate was closely linked to how they initially acquired their wealth, a recent Bank of America Institute report revealed.
We’ve all spewed expletives at stop lights that take too long, but it could have been your fault — maybe you didn’t pull forward far enough, or you pulled too far forward to let the light know there is a car waiting. Traffic lights are timed using a few different methods, with many using inductive loop systems embedded in the road in order to function properly. Induction loops are basically magnetic sensors that detect the presence of metallic objects above the surface of the road, and you can usually tell if a traffic light uses these sensors if you see dark lines forming circles or rectangles near intersections.
The largest provider of pet insurance in the United States plans to drop 100,000 policies, leaving some pet owners concerned about the future of their animals’ health care.
All 28 people who bought a $3 million ‘hypercar’ were told not to drive it because one burst into flames
After millionaires were annoyed to find out that they were no longer able to get behind the wheel of their Porsche Carrera GTs earlier this year, it’s now the billionaires turn to stay put for a while as Koenigsegg has placed a stop-drive order on its Jesko hypercar following a fire in Greece.
Philanthropist and entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs recently purchased her fourth Malibu property — a $94 million estate that spans four acres and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.