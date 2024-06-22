Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup

Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the 5 most expensive cities in the world for expats

Image for article titled Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Deejpilot (iStock by Getty Images), Corbis/Getty Images (Getty Images), SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images), Fei Yang (iStock by Getty Images), Maskot (iStock by Getty Images), Logan K. Carter, South_agency (iStock by Getty Images), David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Screenshot: Drone Views | Zisimos Zizos via YouTube (Getty Images)
The 5 countries millionaires are leaving the most — and the 5 they’re going to

Image for article titled Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Deejpilot (iStock by Getty Images)

As much of the world continues faces economic uncertainty and political instability, many of the world’s wealthiest people are choosing to uproot their lives and move their assets to different countries.

Tech founder claims he successfully slowed down his aging by editing his DNA

Bryan Johnson, founder of Kernel, OS Fund and Braintree delivers remarks during the opening night of Web Summit in Altice Arena on November 06, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal
Image: Corbis/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life now claims that he successfully slowed the aging process by undergoing an untested DNA editing procedure on a Honduran island, in September 2023.

Netflix, Disney+ and 6 other streamers, ranked from the least content to the most

Amazon Prime Video is among the most affordable streaming platforms with a large content library.
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

This summer, Max and Peacock have raised prices – and on the music front, so has Spotify. This comes after a wave of streamers increased their prices last fall, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. But how much content are viewers actually getting for those hiked-up subscription fees?

The 5 most expensive cities in the world for expats

Image for article titled Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Fei Yang (iStock by Getty Images)

For many, the thought of moving across the globe for work is both exciting and nerve wracking.

Being an expat comes with a bevy of unique challenges, but in recent years one issue has come to the forefront more than others: Globally, the cost of living is rising and many of the world’s most international cities are increasingly expensive.

The 5 states where flyers are the most ‘naughty’ — and the 5 least naughty

A plane at an airport
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Most people go to the airport and behave decently toward their fellow passengers. Some people don’t, engaging instead in “naughty” behaviors. The website Solitaire Bliss asked survey respondents if they had encountered people who were doing stuff like leaving trash in the seatback pocket, passing gas, and asking to cut the line at airport security, and ranked them by the how often they said “yes.”

New millionaires are more likely to give directly to charity than old money

Image for article titled Where millionaires go, a tech bro edits his DNA, ranking the streamers: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Maskot (iStock by Getty Images)

Ninety percent of multi-millionaires contributed to philanthropic causes in the last year – but the way individuals chose to donate was closely linked to how they initially acquired their wealth, a recent Bank of America Institute report revealed.

You have to pull all the way forward at traffic lights. Here’s why

A photo of a circular induction loop right before a crosswalk on a road in Los Angeles, CA
Image: Logan K. Carter

We’ve all spewed expletives at stop lights that take too long, but it could have been your fault — maybe you didn’t pull forward far enough, or you pulled too far forward to let the light know there is a car waiting. Traffic lights are timed using a few different methods, with many using inductive loop systems embedded in the road in order to function properly. Induction loops are basically magnetic sensors that detect the presence of metallic objects above the surface of the road, and you can usually tell if a traffic light uses these sensors if you see dark lines forming circles or rectangles near intersections.

Nationwide is dropping 100,000 pet insurance policies — and blaming inflation

A veterinarian examines a kitten in an office
Image: South_agency (iStock by Getty Images)

The largest provider of pet insurance in the United States plans to drop 100,000 policies, leaving some pet owners concerned about the future of their animals’ health care.

All 28 people who bought a $3 million ‘hypercar’ were told not to drive it because one burst into flames

A screenshot showing a car on fire by the side of the road.
Screenshot: Drone Views | Zisimos Zizos via YouTube (Getty Images)

After millionaires were annoyed to find out that they were no longer able to get behind the wheel of their Porsche Carrera GTs earlier this year, it’s now the billionaires turn to stay put for a while as Koenigsegg has placed a stop-drive order on its Jesko hypercar following a fire in Greece.

Laurene Powell Jobs just bought a $94 million Malibu estate

Laurene Powell-Jobs, founder and chair of the Emerson Collective, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs recently purchased her fourth Malibu property — a $94 million estate that spans four acres and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

