The 11 streaming platforms Americans watch most on their TVs — with YouTube on top

In This Story
More Americans used their television sets to watch content on a streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in May than they did on broadcast or cable networks, according to a new report from Nielsen. Streaming’s share of TV usage reached a record high of 38.8% in May. For comparison, the share of TV usage that same month for broadcast and cable was 22.3% and 28.2%, respectively.
Here are the top streaming platforms Americans are watching the most on their TVs.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV made up 0.9% of TV usage in May. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service is owned and operated by the streaming division of Paramount Global. The service features “live channels” that stream a variety of content 24/7 for free.
Peacock
Peacock, the streaming service of NBCUniversal, made up 1.1% of American TV usage this May. The streaming service is home to shows from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo.
Paramount +
Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount + made up 1.2% of TV usage in the United States this May. The platform streams movies and TV shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.
Max
Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max tied with Paramount +, taking up 1.2% television set usage in the United States.
Roku Channel
Roku Channel, FAST service by the maker of Roku Smart TVs and streaming devices, made up 1.5% of TV usage in May
Tubi
Tubi, another FAST service — this one owned by Fox Corporation, made up 1.8% of TV viewing usage.
Disney +
Disney + tied with Tubi, to take up 1.8% television usage in the United States. The streaming service is home to movies and TV shows from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel
Prime Video
Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video accounted for 3% of television set usage in May. The e-commerce giant’s streaming service is known for original shows like Fallout, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Hulu
Hulu, another streaming service owned by Disney, just beat Prime Video with 3.1% share of TV usage in May. Hulu’s original series include The Dropout, Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building.
Netflix
Netflix was the second most watched streaming service in May, accounting for 7.6% off all television viewing usage in May. The streaming giant is known for original series like Stranger Things, 3 Body Problem, and Baby Reindeer.
YouTube
At the top list is YouTube, the video sharing platform owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet. The social media site accounted for nearly 10% of all television usage in May.