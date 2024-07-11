Business News

The 11 streaming platforms Americans watch most on their TVs — with YouTube on top

Streaming platforms accounted for a record high of almost 39% of television usage in the U.S. earlier this year

Bruce Gil
Broadcast and cable networks accounted for 22.3% and 28.2%, respectively, of American TV usage in May.
More Americans used their television sets to watch content on a streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in May than they did on broadcast or cable networks, according to a new report from Nielsen. Streaming’s share of TV usage reached a record high of 38.8% in May. For comparison, the share of TV usage that same month for broadcast and cable was 22.3% and 28.2%, respectively.

Here are the top streaming platforms Americans are watching the most on their TVs.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV made up 0.9% of TV usage in May. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service is owned and operated by the streaming division of Paramount Global. The service features “live channels” that stream a variety of content 24/7 for free.

Peacock

Peacock, the streaming service of NBCUniversal, made up 1.1% of American TV usage this May. The streaming service is home to shows from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo.

Paramount +

Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount + made up 1.2% of TV usage in the United States this May. The platform streams movies and TV shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

Max

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max tied with Paramount +, taking up 1.2% television set usage in the United States.

Roku Channel

Roku Channel, FAST service by the maker of Roku Smart TVs and streaming devices, made up 1.5% of TV usage in May

Tubi

Tubi, another FAST service — this one owned by Fox Corporation, made up 1.8% of TV viewing usage.

Disney +

Disney + tied with Tubi, to take up 1.8% television usage in the United States. The streaming service is home to movies and TV shows from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel

Prime Video

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video accounted for 3% of television set usage in May. The e-commerce giant’s streaming service is known for original shows like Fallout, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Hulu

Hulu, another streaming service owned by Disney, just beat Prime Video with 3.1% share of TV usage in May. Hulu’s original series include The Dropout, Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building.

Netflix

Netflix was the second most watched streaming service in May, accounting for 7.6% off all television viewing usage in May. The streaming giant is known for original series like Stranger Things, 3 Body Problem, and Baby Reindeer.

YouTube

At the top list is YouTube, the video sharing platform owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet. The social media site accounted for nearly 10% of all television usage in May.