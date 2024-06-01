The Nasdaq's record, Salesforce stock's bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup

A man in Europe recently recovered nearly $3 million in Bitcoin after thinking his password was lost forever.
The anonymous man, dubbed “Michael,” hired a team of security researchers who were able to unlock his Bitcoin wallet and retrieve 43.6 Bitcoin.
The costs associated with owning a home have skyrocketed over the past few years, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, as mortgage rates continue to rise and home prices stay elevated.
Thursday was a big day for Salesforce — but not in a good way. Salesforce’s stock price fell nearly 20% on Thursday, its largest single-day drop in share price since 2004.
The Dow plummeted more than 375 points Wednesday morning. Airline stocks were in the red after American Airlines showed a weak guidance report on Tuesday.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed above 17,000 points Tuesday morning as AI stock Nvidia continued to rise. With this move, the index has made a record for the third consecutive week.
After rising to over $70,000 on Monday, the price of Bitcoin dropped below $68,000 Tuesday morning as the now-defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox transferred more than $9 billion worth of Bitcoin to an unknown wallet, possibly to repay its creditors.
GameStop stock climbed more than 30% in afternoon trading on Tuesday, following the completion of its latest share sale.
The company said Friday that it sold 45 million shares of common stock for approximately $933.4 million. It had disclosed that it would be carrying out an “at-the-market” equity offering, meaning that its newly issued shares were sold at market prices. Read More
Gus Scacco of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors breaks down how lower interest rates and strong earnings will keep markets churning higher into the next year
Gus Scacco of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors says the next phase of the AI boom will keep profits flowing for the chipmaker