The Nasdaq's record, Salesforce stock's bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Money & Markets

Plus, a guy got $3 million in Bitcoin back after he lost an 11-year-old password

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Benoit Tessier (Reuters), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Andrew Kelly (Reuters), Toru Hanai (Reuters), Image: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
This guy got $3 million in Bitcoin back after he lost an 11-year-old password

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

A man in Europe recently recovered nearly $3 million in Bitcoin after thinking his password was lost forever.

The anonymous man, dubbed “Michael,” hired a team of security researchers who were able to unlock his Bitcoin wallet and retrieve 43.6 Bitcoin.

The 10 cities where mortgage payments have risen the most in the past 2 years

Providence
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (Getty Images)

The costs associated with owning a home have skyrocketed over the past few years, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, as mortgage rates continue to rise and home prices stay elevated.

Salesforce stock just had its worst day in 20 years

A sign is posted at Salesforce headquarters on February 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Thursday was a big day for Salesforce — but not in a good way. Salesforce’s stock price fell nearly 20% on Thursday, its largest single-day drop in share price since 2004.

The Dow drops 375 points as American and other airline stocks sink

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

The Dow plummeted more than 375 points Wednesday morning. Airline stocks were in the red after American Airlines showed a weak guidance report on Tuesday. 

The Nasdaq passes 17,000 as the Nvidia stock rally keeps going

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed above 17,000 points Tuesday morning as AI stock Nvidia continued to rise. With this move, the index has made a record for the third consecutive week.  

Bitcoin falls below $68,000 after defunct exchange transfers more than $9 billion

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Photo: Toru Hanai (Reuters)

After rising to over $70,000 on Monday, the price of Bitcoin dropped below $68,000 Tuesday morning as the now-defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox transferred more than $9 billion worth of Bitcoin to an unknown wallet, possibly to repay its creditors.

GameStop stock soars 30% after selling 45 million more shares

GameStop
Image: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

GameStop stock climbed more than 30% in afternoon trading on Tuesday, following the completion of its latest share sale.

​​The company said Friday that it sold 45 million shares of common stock for approximately $933.4 million. It had disclosed that it would be carrying out an "at-the-market" equity offering, meaning that its newly issued shares were sold at market prices.

A man who allegedly stole $6 billion in COVID relief was arrested

Image for article titled The Nasdaq&#39;s record, Salesforce stock&#39;s bad day, GameStop spikes again: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

A Chinese national has been arrested by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly running 911 S5, a service that has been the cheapest and easiest way to send e-mail through malware-infected machines for many years.

Strong earnings and lower interest rates will keep the bull market going, strategist says

Gus Scacco of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors breaks down how lower interest rates and strong earnings will keep markets churning higher into the next year

Nvidia still a buy as it helps Schlumberger and American Express implement AI, strategist says

Gus Scacco of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors says the next phase of the AI boom will keep profits flowing for the chipmaker

12 / 12