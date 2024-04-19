Netflix's CEO on where AI fits into the company's future

Netflix’s CEO Greg Peters believes the streaming giant can lean on generative AI to expand its storytelling capabilities — but remains vague on exactly how.

“We think that we have the opportunity to develop and deliver new tools to creators to allow them to tell their stories in more compelling ways,” Peters told investors during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

Peters, who has been with Netflix since 2008, said that the company is “well-positioned to be in the vanguard of adoption” of AI, saying that the company has already been using the technology for two decades. One case in point: its recommendation algorithms, which suggest new movies and shows that users may be interested in streaming.

“These technologies are the foundation of our recommendation systems that help us find the largest audiences for our titles,” Peters said. Netflix plans to continue evolving and improving its AI powered systems as new technologies emerge and develop, he added.

So what about the AI being used to train on — or, some worry, to replace — the creative work that goes into the making of films and TV shows? Peters said that “storytellers should be focused on telling great stories.” Because it’s “incredibly hard and incredibly complex to deliver thrilling stories through just film and games,” he added, AI can play a “unique and critical role in making that happen.”

