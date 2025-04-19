Meta's antitrust trial, Nvidia's stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup

Artificial intelligence is scaling at an unprecedented speed.
As major tech companies roll out AI-integrated products at an ever-accelerating speed, the technology is seeping deeper into every day life. And as the tech world makes strides in generative and agentic AI and more, we are getting closer and closer to the AI-powered technologies of the future.
In a blockbuster antitrust trial that’s just getting underway, the Federal Trade Commission is making its case that Meta (META) abused its social-networking dominance as part of a “buy or bury” strategy to squash emerging threats.
Add Japan to the list of places that Google (GOOGL) is finding itself playing defense.
Japan’s Fair Trade Commission issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday, finding its practices to be monopolistic.
The cease and desist is the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the Alphabet-owned search engine. The report cites Google for its product placement on Android Smartphones, pointing out that the company requires some manufacturers to preinstall Google’s browser and search engine on the home screen.
Nvidia (NVDA) will begin manufacturing AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time, the company announced Monday.
The chip manufacturer wrote in a blog post that it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas. At the Texas factories, located in Houston and Dallas, Nvidia will build and test AI supercomputers. The chipmaker expects mass production to ramp up there over the next 12 to 15 months.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been a trailblazer in brain chip implant technology. But today, rival company Precision Neuroscience announced that a core component of its brain implant system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.