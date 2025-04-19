Meta's antitrust trial, Nvidia's stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup

Add Japan to the list of places that Google (GOOGL) is finding itself playing defense.

Advertisement

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday, finding its practices to be monopolistic.

The cease and desist is the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the Alphabet-owned search engine. The report cites Google for its product placement on Android Smartphones, pointing out that the company requires some manufacturers to preinstall Google’s browser and search engine on the home screen.

Read More