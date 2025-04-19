How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Meta's antitrust trial, Nvidia's stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup

About
Tech & Innovation

Meta's antitrust trial, Nvidia's stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup

Plus the rival taking on Elon Musk’s Neuralink — yes, we're one step closer to a brain implant system

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Anthony Kwan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Joe R (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

7 AI breakthroughs predicted to reshape everyday life

7 AI breakthroughs predicted to reshape everyday life

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence is scaling at an unprecedented speed.

As major tech companies roll out AI-integrated products at an ever-accelerating speed, the technology is seeping deeper into every day life. And as the tech world makes strides in generative and agentic AI and more, we are getting closer and closer to the AI-powered technologies of the future.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Mark Zuckerberg had a ‘crazy idea’ to make Facebook relevant again

Mark Zuckerberg had a ‘crazy idea’ to make Facebook relevant again

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

In 2022, as Facebook’s (META) popularity dwindled, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg proposed a “potentially crazy idea” to increase the social media platform’s cultural relevance: purging users’ friend networks and making people start all over again on the platform.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

What Meta stands to lose if the FTC wins

What Meta stands to lose if the FTC wins

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

In a blockbuster antitrust trial that’s just getting underway, the Federal Trade Commission is making its case that Meta (META) abused its social-networking dominance as part of a “buy or bury” strategy to squash emerging threats.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Google is under fire in Japan

Google is under fire in Japan

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Add Japan to the list of places that Google (GOOGL) is finding itself playing defense.

Advertisement

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission issued a cease and desist order to Google on Tuesday, finding its practices to be monopolistic.

The cease and desist is the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the Alphabet-owned search engine. The report cites Google for its product placement on Android Smartphones, pointing out that the company requires some manufacturers to preinstall Google’s browser and search engine on the home screen.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Meta faces ‘one of the biggest antitrust cases’ in decades. Here’s what to watch

Meta faces ‘one of the biggest antitrust cases’ in decades. Here’s what to watch

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Meta’s (META) monopoly trial kicked off on Monday, throughout which the Federal Trade Commission will argue that the Facebook owner bought Instagram (in 2012) and WhatsApp (2014) to squash emerging competitive threats to Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Nvidia says it will build AI supercomputers in America for the first time ever

Nvidia says it will build AI supercomputers in America for the first time ever

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) will begin manufacturing AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time, the company announced Monday.

Advertisement

The chip manufacturer wrote in a blog post that it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas. At the Texas factories, located in Houston and Dallas, Nvidia will build and test AI supercomputers. The chipmaker expects mass production to ramp up there over the next 12 to 15 months.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Nvidia’s CEO went to China and promised to ‘unswervingly serve the Chinese market’

Nvidia’s CEO went to China and promised to ‘unswervingly serve the Chinese market’

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang made a high-profile trip to Beijing this week following a sudden U.S. government move to block exports of the company’s H20 AI chips to China, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant

Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) stock continues to fall after the company reported that it would take a $5.5 billion hit due to export controls implemented by the Trump administration. After Thursday’s stock drop, Nvidia has lost more than $250 billion in market cap value since Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

A rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink scored a big win

A rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink scored a big win

Image for article titled Meta&#39;s antitrust trial, Nvidia&#39;s stateside manufacturing, and 7 AI breakthroughs: Tech news roundup
Photo: Joe R (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been a trailblazer in brain chip implant technology. But today, rival company Precision Neuroscience announced that a core component of its brain implant system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11