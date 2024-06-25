Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk just got access to one of the world's largest weight loss markets

In This Story NVO +0.31%

Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 weight loss treatment Wegovy has been approved for use in China, opening up one of the world’s largest weight loss markets to the Danish pharma giant.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The Chinese National Medical Products Administration recently approved the blockbuster drug, Novo Nordisk said in press release on Tuesday on the company’s Chinese website and on WeChat.



Advertisement

The weekly injectable has been approved for overweight and obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 27kg/m2 and at least one weight-related comorbidity — a medical condition that was developed due to a person’s weight. Weight-related comorbidities can include high blood pressure, heart disease and sleep apnea.

Advertisement

Over half of China’s adult population is overweight or obese, according to a 2020 report from the country’s National Health Commission.

Advertisement

Wegovy is the first and only GLP-1 treatment approved in China for longterm weight management, however, Novo Nordisk’s exclusivity in the country won’t last long.



The company’s Chinese patent on semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy and its diabetes medication Ozempic — is set to expire in 2026. Once it expires, cheaper generics and biosimilars of the drug will be allowed in China, driving down prices.

Advertisement

The pharmaceutical company did not provide further information on the price or a timeline of the drug’s launch. In March, Novo Nordisk told Reuters that it would initially focus on patients paying out-of-pocket.

Wegovy’s price varies significantly by country. The list price in the United States is $1,349 for a month’s supply, while in Germany it’s $140 and $92 in the U.K.

Advertisement

Skyrocketing sales of Wegovy in the United States have made it hard for Novo Nordisk to keep up with demand. Shortages have persisted since 2022.

On Monday, the company announced it is investing $4.1 billion for a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina to address shortages of the medication.

