Nuo Therapeutics Inc. (AURX) reports earnings

Nuo Therapeutics Inc. (AURX) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenues of $1,365,173 for 2024, an increase from $608,525 in 2023, attributed to increased adoption of the Aurix product.

Operating expenses for 2024 were $3,520,166, a decrease from $3,650,707 in 2023, primarily due to reduced compensation and benefits expenses.

Nuo Therapeutics reported a net loss of $2,323,705 for 2024, compared to a net loss of $3,171,436 in 2023.

The company raised $1,500,000 from private placements and $151,200 from warrant exercises in 2024 to support its operations.

Nuo Therapeutics entered into a Distribution Agreement with Smith & Nephew, Inc. on March 31, 2025, to supply its Aurix product under a private label.

The agreement with Smith & Nephew includes minimum purchase commitments and a payment of up to $2,250,000 for distribution rights.

As of December 31, 2024, Nuo Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $283,714 and an accumulated deficit of $32,259,946.

The company acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses and limited cash resources.

Nuo Therapeutics plans to continue financing its operations through external capital and seeks to increase revenues from the Aurix product.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Nuo Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 1, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.