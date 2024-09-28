Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Nvidia's buyers, Boeing's strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup

Business News

Nvidia's buyers, Boeing's strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup

Plus, Sotheby’s is so deep in debt that some senior staffers got IOUs

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s buyers, Boeing&#39;s strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images (Getty Images), Winni Wintermeyer/The Washington Post (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Jeff Swensen (Getty Images), Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)
Nvidia gets almost half its revenue from just 4 customers. Here’s who they might be

Jensen Huang holding up a chip during his keynote speech
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the chipmaker’s GTC on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

When Nvidia (NVDA) reported $30 billion in revenue in its second-quarter earnings results, the AI chipmaker disclosed that almost half of that came from only four customers.

Sotheby’s is so deep in debt that some senior staffers got IOUs

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s buyers, Boeing&#39;s strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Sotheby’s — one of the world’s largest and most storied brokers of art, jewelry, and other collectibles — could be in trouble. A weakened art market and controversial business decisions by billionaire owner Patrick Drahi have left the auction house mired in debt.

Striking Boeing workers would like the company to stop negotiating in public

The Boeing emblem
Boeing faces ongoing machinists’ strike amid production and quality control challenges

The union representing striking Boeing machinists is criticizing the company’s efforts to rally support for a contract that workers deem insufficient. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) says that it wants to work toward an agreement at the bargaining table or nowhere.

A big U.S. port strike could shake the economy next week. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Nvidia&#39;s buyers, Boeing&#39;s strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The largest union of maritime workers in North America is threatening to go on a full strike across the East and Gulf Coasts, which could devastate the U.S. economy if a deal isn’t reached by early next week.

An AI ‘genius’ founded a startup that imitates celebrity voices. Google just paid him $2.7 billion

Portrait of Character.AIs cofounders, Noam Shazeer (CEO) and Daniel de Freitas Adiwardana (President) at the company's office in Palo Alto, CA.
Character.AI’s co-founders, Noam Shazeer (left) and Daniel de Freitas Adiwardana
Photo: Winni Wintermeyer/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) has reportedly paid $2.7 billion to acquire a chatbot that allows you to talk to AI versions of celebrities. The whopping sum, however, also brings in the company’s top employees — including a former Googler.

Nvidia is back in the $3 trillion club — and Jensen Huang is $2 billion richer

Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang is $2.3 billion richer thanks to a recent bump in Nvidia stock.

Shares of the chip giant were up more than 2% in pre-market trading, after closing up about 2% at $123.51 apiece Wednesday. The uptick in the company’s stock brought its market capitalization back above $3 trillion, recovering ground from recent losses and bringing Nvidia back into the coveted club.

‘I’m a capitalist,’ Kamala Harris says as she reveals $100 billion manufacturing plan

Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday outlined her $100 billion plan to boost U.S. manufacturing and take on China while helping middle-class Americans.

Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders agree on one thing: Ozempic

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers opening remarks during a hearing about drug pricing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers opening remarks during a hearing about drug pricing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Image: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

The health benefits of blockbuster weight loss drugs are bridging the stark political divide in the United States.

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on Tuesday, in a Senate committee hearing on high anti-obesity drug prices, that he agreed with Elon Musk, a supporter of Former President Donald Trump, when it comes to expanding access to GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

The top 15 cities for startups

Here’s a look at the world’s top 15 cities for startups, their deal values, and their deal counts

BioAge Labs wants to raise $200 million in IPO to develop obesity and diabetes drugs

The pharmaceutical company is developing weight loss drugs by targeting “the biology of human aging”

