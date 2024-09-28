Nvidia's buyers, Boeing's strike, Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders on Ozempic: Business news roundup

When Nvidia (NVDA) reported $30 billion in revenue in its second-quarter earnings results, the AI chipmaker disclosed that almost half of that came from only four customers.
Sotheby’s — one of the world’s largest and most storied brokers of art, jewelry, and other collectibles — could be in trouble. A weakened art market and controversial business decisions by billionaire owner Patrick Drahi have left the auction house mired in debt.
The union representing striking Boeing machinists is criticizing the company’s efforts to rally support for a contract that workers deem insufficient. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) says that it wants to work toward an agreement at the bargaining table or nowhere.
The largest union of maritime workers in North America is threatening to go on a full strike across the East and Gulf Coasts, which could devastate the U.S. economy if a deal isn’t reached by early next week.
Nvidia (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang is $2.3 billion richer thanks to a recent bump in Nvidia stock.
Shares of the chip giant were up more than 2% in pre-market trading, after closing up about 2% at $123.51 apiece Wednesday. The uptick in the company’s stock brought its market capitalization back above $3 trillion, recovering ground from recent losses and bringing Nvidia back into the coveted club.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday outlined her $100 billion plan to boost U.S. manufacturing and take on China while helping middle-class Americans.
The health benefits of blockbuster weight loss drugs are bridging the stark political divide in the United States.
Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on Tuesday, in a Senate committee hearing on high anti-obesity drug prices, that he agreed with Elon Musk, a supporter of Former President Donald Trump, when it comes to expanding access to GLP-1 weight loss drugs.
Here’s a look at the world’s top 15 cities for startups, their deal values, and their deal counts
The pharmaceutical company is developing weight loss drugs by targeting “the biology of human aging”