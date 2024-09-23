Nvidia gets almost half its revenue from just 4 customers. Here's who they might be

When Nvidia (NVDA) reported $30 billion in revenue in its second-quarter earnings results, the AI chipmaker disclosed that almost half of that came from only four customers.

While the customers are anonymous in Nvidia’s 10-Q regulatory filing, “Customer A” made up 14% of Nvidia’s revenue, while two customers made up 11%, and the fourth made up 10%. Those sales — representing about 46% of its revenue, or $13.8 billion — “were primarily attributable to the Compute & Networking segment,” the company said.

“We have experienced periods where we receive a significant amount of our revenue from a limited number of customers, and this trend may continue,” Nvidia said in the filing.

Nvidia’s top buyers are likely to include Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) — major players in the generative artificial intelligence boom. Even ChatGPT-maker OpenAI could be one.

Here’s what each of these companies, believed to be among Nvidia’s top customers, are doing with its high-in-demand AI chips.