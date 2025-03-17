Nvidia, Netflix, Berkshire Hathaway, Baidu, Lockheed Martin, Incyte, NCL, Affirm: Stocks to watch today

Stocks may not extend Friday’s rebound. Futures tied to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a lower open Monday after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he he was “not at all” worried about the stock market, calling corrections “healthy.” February retail sales missed expectations.

The remarks suggest a lack of concern from the Trump administration about the effects on the market of President Donald Trump’s economic policies. The market’s direction Monday may also depend on whether the president says anything to intensify his trade war.

“We will feel better about calling a stock market bottom when the market is no longer ‘tarrified’ by Trump’s tariff threats and actions,” Yardeni Research wrote in a note. “It might bottom after April 2, when Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs all around the world, if they lead to tariff-reduction negotiations.”

U.S. retail sales rebounded by less than expected in February. The headline tally gained 0.2% from the prior month, compared with the StreetAccount consensus for a 0.7% increase. January’s month-on-month decline was revised to 1.2% from 0.5%. Ex-auto sales rose 0.3%, also less than expected.

In other economic indicators, the Empire manufacturing index weakened much more than expected, to -20. Business inventories and the NAHB housing market index are due at 10 a.m. ET time today.

Here are some stocks to watch today.

Affirm

Affirm (AFRM+6.78% ) stock fell 6.1% in premarket trading after CNBC reported, citing people familiar, that rival Klarna will be the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for Walmart (WMT+1.01% ) via the retailer’s OnePay fintech. Klarna isn’t yet publicly traded in the U.S.

Baidu

Baidu’s (BIDU-0.47% ) American depositary receipts edged 1.8% higher premarket after the Chinese search engine unveiled a new artificial intelligence model, Ernie X1, which works similarly to DeepSeek’s AI, Bloomberg reported. Baidu claimed the model excels in areas like daily dialogue, complex calculations and logical deduction. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares gained 0.4%.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A+1.89% ) increased its stakes in Japanese trading firms Itochu Corp. (ITOCY+1.76% ), Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY+0.73% ), Marubeni Corp. (MARUY+1.14% ), Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHF+0.62% ) and Mitsui (MITSY+0.71% ), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a filing. Warren Buffett flagged this as a possibility last month.

Incyte

Incyte (INCY+0.22% ) stock fell about 13% in premarket trading after the drugmaker reported clinical trial results for its oral treatment for the skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) that disappointed analysts.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (LMT-0.38% ) stock may move after the government of Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, said it’s reviewing the country’s planned purchase of the aerospace manufacturer’s F-35 fighter jets, according to the CBC.

Netflix

Netflix (NFLX+3.13% ) rose about 1.5% premarket after MoffettNathanson upgraded its recommendation on the stock to buy from neutral, saying the streaming service can monetize more than previously expected.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH+3.56% ) shares advanced 4.5% in premarket trading after JPMorgan (JPM+3.22% ) upgraded its recommendation for the stock to overweight from neutral on indications that cruise operators aren’t affected by a general pullback in consumer spending.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA+5.27% ) stock rose 1.5% before the bell ahead of its much-anticipated developers conference this week. CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to give the keynote address at the event in San Jose on Tuesday.