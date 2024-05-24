Nvidia earnings, OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson, and Meta's new council: AI news roundup

Nvidia reported its much awaited earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 — and they didn’t disappoint. The chipmaker reported a record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion, up 262% from the previous year, and beating Wall Street’s expectations. While some analysts were worried of a pause in demand for the company’s powerful Hopper chips, Nvidia reassured investors demand for its Hopper and new Blackwell chips are outpacing supply — and there are even new chips on the way.

