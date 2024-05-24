Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia earnings, OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson, and Meta's new council: AI news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

Nvidia earnings, OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson, and Meta's new council: AI news roundup

Plus, Microsoft's new AI-powered Recall feature is being investigated by European regulators

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Nvidia earnings, OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson, and Meta&#39;s new council: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Nitat Termmee, Justin Sullivan, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg, Justin Sullivan

Nvidia reported its much awaited earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 — and they didn’t disappoint. The chipmaker reported a record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion, up 262% from the previous year, and beating Wall Street’s expectations. While some analysts were worried of a pause in demand for the company’s powerful Hopper chips, Nvidia reassured investors demand for its Hopper and new Blackwell chips are outpacing supply — and there are even new chips on the way.

Advertisement

Read about this and other AI news from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

AI software engineers make $100,000 more than their colleagues

AI software engineers make $100,000 more than their colleagues

Software engineer.
Software engineer.
Photo: Nitat Termmee (Getty Images)

The AI boom and a growing talent shortage has resulted in companies paying AI software engineers a whole lot more than their non-AI counterparts.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

4 takeaways from Nvidia’s huge earnings

4 takeaways from Nvidia’s huge earnings

sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters with a bush behind it
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

After delivering its closely watched first-quarter earnings report, Nvidia’s stock price opened above $1,000 on Thursday morning. The chipmaker’s shares climbed 11% to about $1,053 during mid-day trading. The company crossed the $1,000 share-price threshold for the first time in after-hours trading on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Nvidia stock opens above $1,000 after record earnings

Nvidia stock opens above $1,000 after record earnings

Image for article titled Nvidia earnings, OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson, and Meta&#39;s new council: AI news roundup
Image: Edgar Su (Reuters)

After delivering its highly anticipated first-quarter earnings report, Nvidia’s stock price opened at above $1,000 Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Nvidia stock climbs another 12% after record earnings

Nvidia stock climbs another 12% after record earnings

Jensen Huang
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said “AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry.”
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Shares of Nvidia rose 12% in afternoon trading on Thursday to $1,060 a share following its hotter-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Nvidia teases a new chip as its stock clears $1,000 for the first time

Nvidia teases a new chip as its stock clears $1,000 for the first time

Nvidia logo on a building surrounded by branches
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations again, reporting a record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025 — up 262% from a year ago.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Microsoft’s new AI Recall feature is being investigated by European regulators

Microsoft’s new AI Recall feature is being investigated by European regulators

Microsoft has heavily invested in artificial intelligence technology.
Microsoft has heavily invested in artificial intelligence technology.
Image: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s full-throttle push into artificial intelligence technology is getting more scrutiny by regulators worried that the conglomerate is invading consumers’ privacy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

FCC chair proposes disclosure rules for AI-generated content in political ads

FCC chair proposes disclosure rules for AI-generated content in political ads

Waving flag printed with USA map and the word VOTE
Illustration: da-kuk (Getty Images)

With the U.S. presidential election approaching, the Federal Communications Commission is proposing rules for transparency around the use of artificial intelligence in campaign ads.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Mark Zuckerberg assembles team of tech executives for AI advisory council

Mark Zuckerberg assembles team of tech executives for AI advisory council

Mark Zuckerberg speaking into a microphone with a Mr. Mark Zuckerberg namecard in front of him
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg has assembled some of his fellow tech chiefs into an advisory council to guide Meta on its artificial intelligence and product developments.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Nvidia’s shares are down ahead of earnings, after reaching its all-time high

Nvidia’s shares are down ahead of earnings, after reaching its all-time high

close up of Nvidia logo on a building obscured by branches
Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Ahead of its highly anticipated first-quarter earnings report, Nvidia’s share price was down 0.6% at around $947 Wednesday morning, after closing at a record-high $953.86 the day before. But the chipmaking giant has seen this before.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Amazon is pivoting on its order of Nvidia’s latest ‘superchip’

Amazon is pivoting on its order of Nvidia’s latest ‘superchip’

Jensen Huang wearing a black leather jacket holding two motherboards
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Months after Nvidia unveiled the next-generation version of its highly sought-after superchip, one of its largest customers is already swapping out its order for the powerful new successor.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

OpenAI didn’t keep promises made to its AI safety team, report says

OpenAI didn’t keep promises made to its AI safety team, report says

Sam Altman (L) speaking with Ilya Sutskever seated on the right
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever speak at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2023.
Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP (Getty Images)

Last July, OpenAI announced its “Superalignment” team, a unit dedicated to controlling artificial intelligence’s existential dangers — an effort the company said it was dedicating 20% of its computing power to over the next four years. But the company reportedly did not keep its commitments.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Read Scarlett Johansson’s statement on ChatGPT’s ‘eerily similar’ voice

Read Scarlett Johansson’s statement on ChatGPT’s ‘eerily similar’ voice

Scarlett Johansson wearing a black dress with white sleeves talking to a group of people
Scarlett Johansson at the David Yurman Scarlett Johansson Event on December 6, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

After OpenAI said it was pausing ChatGPT-4o’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice, the actress responded saying she had declined an offer to work with the company, and was “shocked, angered and in disbelief,” the company went ahead with using a voice “so eerily similar” to hers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Tesla is rolling out a Full Self-Driving update that removes the ‘steering wheel nag’

Tesla is rolling out a Full Self-Driving update that removes the ‘steering wheel nag’

Tesla sign
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

In a new update to its full self-driving (FSD) mode, Tesla is reportedly removing what its drivers call “steering wheel nag.” 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Microsoft’s ‘year of the AI PC’ is becoming real

Microsoft’s ‘year of the AI PC’ is becoming real

Microsoft logos on the front of Microsoft's Experience Center
Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on April 3, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Ahead of the company’s annual developer conference kicking off Tuesday, Microsoft announced its latest push into artificial intelligence with new brand named Copilot Plus PCs. The brand will denote Microsoft laptops that come equipped with AI hardware and support for AI applications.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

OpenAI is reportedly removing ChatGPT’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice

OpenAI is reportedly removing ChatGPT’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice

Sam Altman speaking
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the “AI Insight Forum” outside the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

OpenAI is reportedly taking away ChatGPT-4o’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice that it says is not meant to be an imitation of the actress.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

The U.S. and China are in a ‘new Cold War’ — with chips at the center

The U.S. and China are in a ‘new Cold War’ — with chips at the center

TSMC at southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, Taiwan on December 29, 2022.
TSMC at southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, Taiwan on December 29, 2022.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

For five years, the United States has wielded its trade and sanctioning powers to curb China’s advanced chipmaking efforts — and the situation has become a Cold War between the two nations, argues the first national security analyst to predict the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

18 / 18