What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Photo: Halfpoint Images (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Image: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Westend61 (Getty Images), Illustration: Alvaro Fernandez Echeverria (Getty Images)
The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Photo: Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)

2025 will see the greatest surge of Americans turning 65, with an average of more than 11,000 people reaching the milestone every day.

For a large share of those Americans, retirement is on the mind. And where they choose to retire could have a big impact on their future happiness and peace of mind.

Nvidia stock plunges 16% as a big advance by China’s DeepSeek rattles AI investors

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Image: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) stock plunged 16% Monday afternoon after Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek’s latest model raised questions about American competitiveness in the AI space.

The Nasdaq sinks more than 600 points as a China AI threat sparks a huge tech stock sell-off

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 3% Monday afternoon as a perceived threat from Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek prompted a global sell-off of tech stocks.

The Nasdaq soars 400 points as Nvidia stock rebounds from the DeepSeek crash

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Photo: ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images)

The Nasdaq and other major indexes rebounded on Tuesday, recovering from the sharp sell-off triggered by DeepSeek’s crash, which had sent AI stocks tumbling. Nvidia, which plunged over 16% on Monday, regained more than 7% in the rebound.

Bitcoin briefly falls below $100,000 as China AI threat sparks stock market rout

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Image: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $100,000 early Monday as a global technology stock sell-off rattled markets to start the week.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was down 3.51% as of Monday morning, bringing its price to $101,295 apiece. That was a recovery from a low of about $97,900 earlier in the day.

Trump Media stock pops 7% on crypto expansion plans

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) (DJT) shares surged over 7% Wednesday morning after announcing plans to expand into financial services, including potential investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as Trump tariffs loom and inflation fears linger

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve policymakers voted Wednesday to hold interest rates steady in its first rate decision of the year.

Following its Jan. 28-29 meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the benchmark federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.50%. The widely expected move marks the first time since last September that the central bank hasn’t lowered rates, as the fight to wrangle inflation to its 2% target continues.

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

Viraj Patel of Fiduciary Trust International breaks down Monday’s AI stock selloff on news of a Chinese artificial intelligence competitor

Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Mantra, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch

Image for article titled Nvidia stock plunges, Bitcoin dips, and Trump Media surges: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Alvaro Fernandez Echeverria (Getty Images)

Bitcoin significantly boosted last week as President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Despite some market turbulence, overall sentiment among crypto enthusiasts remains largely bullish. As investors closely monitor political developments and their potential effects on digital assets, the performance of the crypto market is important to watch this week. Let’s take a look.

