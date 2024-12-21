Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow's losing streak, and Social Security's big changes: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow's losing streak, and Social Security's big changes: Markets news roundup

Plus, the Fed cuts interest rates again — but warns of a more cautious 2025

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: C.J. Burton (Getty Images), Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Liu Yanan/Xinhua (Getty Images), Richard Sharrocks (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Illustration: rob dobi (Getty Images)
Big changes are coming to Social Security in 2025. Here's what to know

Big changes are coming to Social Security in 2025. Here’s what to know

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: C.J. Burton (Getty Images)

Retiring at 65 is increasingly a thing of the past — especially if you want to get your full Social Security benefits.

Starting in 2025, pre-scheduled changes to Social Security’s full retirement age will go into effect, pushing back when people born in 1959 can hang up their cleats.

Nvidia stock slumps into a correction and Broadcom sinks despite its 'Nvidia moment'

Nvidia stock slumps into a correction and Broadcom sinks despite its ‘Nvidia moment’

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is in correction territory, and rival chipmaker Broadcom’s (AVGO) late-year boost took a hit Tuesday morning.

Shares of Nvidia fell 2.9% Tuesday, trading at $128.17, after slumping into a correction by market close the day before. A correction typically refers to when a stock falls 10% or more from an all-time high closing price. Nvidia stock rallied to an all-time high of $148.87 in early November.

The Dow just had its longest losing streak in decades

The Dow just had its longest losing streak in decades

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 12.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 12.
Photo: Liu Yanan/Xinhua (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 250 points on Tuesday, marking its longest losing streak since the 1970s.

The index closed down 267 points, falling 0.6% to 43,449. It has shed value since Dec. 4, hitting a nine-day losing streak. That is its longest since 1978.

The 10-year Treasury yield is critical for investors next year. Here's what it is and why it matters

The 10-year Treasury yield is critical for investors next year. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Richard Sharrocks (Getty Images)

There’s one major economic indicator that investors, analysts, and central bankers are watching closely in 2025 — and it’s not GDP, inflation, or unemployment.

The Dow bounces back 200 points as Nvidia stock surge

The Dow bounces back 200 points as Nvidia stock surge

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The Dow staged a rebound Thursday morning, following Wednesday’s 1,100-point plunge that marked its longest losing streak since 1974. The upturn came despite investor disappointment over the Federal Reserve’s conservative approach to rate cuts. Other major indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, also experienced gains after a sell-off on Wednesday afternoon.

The 5 states where you're most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you're safest

The 5 states where you’re most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud — and the 5 states where you’re safest

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Illustration: rob dobi (Getty Images)

No matter where you live, it’s important to be mindful of data breaches and scams proliferating online.

Americans lost an estimated $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion dollars from the year before, but residents of some states are more vulnerable to identity theft and fraud than others.

The Fed carried out a 3rd straight interest rate cut — but will take a 'more cautious' approach in 2025

The Fed carried out a 3rd straight interest rate cut — but will take a ‘more cautious’ approach in 2025

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve.
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve.
Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve carried out its third consecutive interest rate cut of the year Wednesday, as its monetary policy easing campaign shows signs of heading for a slowdown.

The Dow plunges 1,100 points because the Fed says its interest rate cuts are slowing down

The Dow plunges 1,100 points because the Fed says its interest rate cuts are slowing down

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other indices declined sharply after the Federal Open Market Committee announced a quarter percentage point reduction in interest rates on Wednesday afternoon and just two more interest rate cuts in 2025. With that, the Dow had its first ten-day losing streak, the longest since 1974.

What the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut means for investors

What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut means for investors

What the Federal Reserve's quarter point rate cut means for investors
John Petrides of Tocqueville Asset Management breaks down the Fed’s announcement

Trump Media stock slumps 4% after Donald Trump moved all his DJT shares to a trust

Trump Media stock slumps 4% after Donald Trump moved all his DJT shares to a trust

Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps, the Dow&#39;s losing streak, and Social Security&#39;s big changes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) slipped almost 4% in pre-market trading Friday, after regulatory filings showed President-elect Donald Trump moved the entirety of his stake in the company to a revocable trust.

