Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (OACC) reports earnings

In This Story OACC 0.00%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (OACC0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details the company's status as a newly organized blank check company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has not yet selected a specific business combination target. The company intends to focus on industries that complement its management team's background, particularly in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries.

Advertisement

The company is affiliated with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a global investment management firm with significant experience in healthcare investments. Oaktree's Life Sciences investment platform has committed approximately $5 billion across 51 life sciences investments since 2013.

Advertisement

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences intends to leverage Oaktree's network and expertise to identify acquisition opportunities in the healthcare sector, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and specialized healthcare services.

Advertisement

The filing outlines the company's strategy to acquire a business that will benefit from a public currency, has a healthy growing platform, and a management team that desires a significant equity stake in the post-business combination company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences plans to complete its initial business combination using cash, debt, equity, or a combination thereof. The company must complete a business combination with an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the trust account.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges potential risks, including competition for business combination opportunities, the need for additional financing, and the possibility of not completing a business combination within the required time frame.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences is an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company, which allows it to take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements.

Advertisement

The filing also includes information on the company's management team, board of directors, and the potential conflicts of interest they may face due to their affiliations with other entities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.