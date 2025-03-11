Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) reports earnings

In This Story ODC -0.68%

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC-0.68% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $116,914,000 from $105,668,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase is attributed to stronger demand and higher prices across both the Business to Business and Retail and Wholesale Products Groups.

Gross profit for the quarter was $34,448,000, compared to $30,942,000 in the previous year, with the increase due to higher net sales.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $17,000,000 from $15,800,000, driven by higher compensation-related costs and acquisition-related expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $12,921,000, up from $12,382,000 in the previous year. The increase was due to higher sales and improved product mix.

Cash provided by operating activities was $32,330,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $17,921,000 and $16,358,000, respectively.

Oil-Dri had a working capital of $96,826,000 as of January 31, 2025. The company anticipates that cash flow from operations, along with existing credit facilities, will provide sufficient liquidity for foreseeable needs.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including amendments to the company's Credit Agreement, which increased the revolving credit facility to $75 million.

Oil-Dri does not anticipate significant changes to its dividend policy in the near future.

The company continues to focus on expanding its product offerings and improving operational efficiencies to drive future growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Oil-Dri Corporation Of America quarterly 10-Q report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.