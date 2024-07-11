OpenAI says there are 5 'levels' for AI to reach human intelligence — it's already almost at level 2

OpenAI is undoubtedly one of the leaders in the race to reach human-level artificial intelligence — and it’s reportedly four steps away from getting there.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The company shared a five-level system it developed to track its artificial general intelligence, or AGI, progress with employees this week, an OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg. The levels go from the currently available conversational AI to AI that can perform the same amount of work as an organization. OpenAI will reportedly share the levels with investors and people outside the company.

Advertisement

While OpenAI executives believe it is on the first level, the spokesperson said it is close to level two, which is defined as “Reasoners,” or AI that can perform basic problem-solving and is on the level of a human with a doctorate degree but no access to tools. The third level of OpenAI’s system is reportedly called “Agents,” and is AI that can perform different actions for “several days” on behalf of its user. The fourth level is reportedly called “Innovators,” and describes AI that can help develop new inventions.

Advertisement

OpenAI leaders also showed employees a research project with GPT-4 that demonstrated it has human-like reasoning skills, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. The company declined to comment further.

Advertisement

The system was reportedly developed by OpenAI executives and leaders who can eventually change the levels based on feedback from employees, investors, and the company’s board.

In May, OpenAI disbanded its “Superalignment” team, which was responsible for working on the problem of AI’s existential dangers. The company said the team’s work would be absorbed by other research efforts across OpenAI.