A.I.

OpenAI says there are 5 'levels' for AI to reach human intelligence — it's already almost at level 2

The ChatGPT maker believes it's on the first level, which is conversational AI

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sam Altman wearing a suit and speaking
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the “AI Insight Forum” in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

OpenAI is undoubtedly one of the leaders in the race to reach human-level artificial intelligence — and it’s reportedly four steps away from getting there.

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation
Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation
Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company shared a five-level system it developed to track its artificial general intelligence, or AGI, progress with employees this week, an OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg. The levels go from the currently available conversational AI to AI that can perform the same amount of work as an organization. OpenAI will reportedly share the levels with investors and people outside the company.

Advertisement

Related Content

Elon Musk says he'll ban Apple products at his companies if ChatGPT is integrated into iPhones
xAI's Grok 3, Mira Murati's startup, and Together AI's raise: This week's AI launches

Related Content

Elon Musk says he'll ban Apple products at his companies if ChatGPT is integrated into iPhones
xAI's Grok 3, Mira Murati's startup, and Together AI's raise: This week's AI launches

While OpenAI executives believe it is on the first level, the spokesperson said it is close to level two, which is defined as “Reasoners,” or AI that can perform basic problem-solving and is on the level of a human with a doctorate degree but no access to tools. The third level of OpenAI’s system is reportedly called “Agents,” and is AI that can perform different actions for “several days” on behalf of its user. The fourth level is reportedly called “Innovators,” and describes AI that can help develop new inventions.

Advertisement

OpenAI leaders also showed employees a research project with GPT-4 that demonstrated it has human-like reasoning skills, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. The company declined to comment further.

Advertisement

The system was reportedly developed by OpenAI executives and leaders who can eventually change the levels based on feedback from employees, investors, and the company’s board.

In May, OpenAI disbanded its “Superalignment” team, which was responsible for working on the problem of AI’s existential dangers. The company said the team’s work would be absorbed by other research efforts across OpenAI.