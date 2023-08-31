Make business better.™️
Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $51.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.22. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.45 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $420.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM