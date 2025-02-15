Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup

Plus, Temu and Shein may already have a case of the Trump Tariff Blues

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ozempic and blindness, McDonald&#39;s and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Chip East/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images), Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images), Saul Loeb/AFP (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be linked to conditions that could lead to blindness, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be linked to conditions that could lead to blindness, study says

A pharmacist holds a box of Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
A pharmacist holds a box of Novo Nordisk A/S Ozempic brand semaglutide medication arranged at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic (NVO) and Zepbound (LLY), may have a potential link with several eye conditions that can cause vision loss, according to a new investigatory review published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

McDonald’s is cooking up big plans for chicken

McDonald’s is cooking up big plans for chicken

A chicken snack wrap combo meal at a McDonald’s in New York on June 8, 2007.
A chicken snack wrap combo meal at a McDonald’s in New York on June 8, 2007.
Image: Chip East/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

McDonald’s has major plans for chicken.

The company is aiming to increase its market share in the chicken category by the end of 2026, with big plans to expand its chicken portfolio, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski, who discussed the company’s growth plans during its Feb. 10 earnings call.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with Trump tariffs

Coca-Cola is bringing back a classic to cope with Trump tariffs

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Coca-Cola is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

Advertisement

During the company’s Feb. 11 earnings call, CEO James Quincey discussed how Coca-Cola (KO) plans to manage the increased costs from these tariffs. While he acknowledged that a 25% hike in aluminum prices is significant, he emphasized that it wouldn’t drastically affect the company’s bottom line.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Temu and Shein may already have a case of the Trump Tariff Blues

Temu and Shein may already have a case of the Trump Tariff Blues

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Image: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs already seem to be undermining the U.S. expansions of e-commerce giants Shein and Temu, as both companies reportedly experienced significant daily-sales drops recently.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America’s banking system under Trump

Elizabeth Warren has a warning about America’s banking system under Trump

Image for article titled Ozempic and blindness, McDonald&#39;s and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Senator Elizabeth Warren is sounding the alarm on cuts to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), writing in a letter that the hiring freeze and decision to rescind 200 job offers to examiners has the potential to disrupt the “stability of the banking season.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants

Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants

President Donald Trump wears a hard hat as he tours U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works steel mill in Granite City, Illinois in 2018.
President Donald Trump wears a hard hat as he tours U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works steel mill in Granite City, Illinois in 2018.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs of 25% on imported steel and aluminum, delivering a major win to the U.S. steel industry — all according to the industry’s plan.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination

The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee places a “croissant doughnut” in a box on November 3, 2014 in New York City.
A Dunkin’ Donuts employee places a “croissant doughnut” in a box on November 3, 2014 in New York City.
Image: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)

Roughly 2 million baked good products, some of which were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide, have been recalled over concerns of listeria contamination, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

The Trump administration might buy ‘Armored’ Teslas worth $400 million

The Trump administration might buy ‘Armored’ Teslas worth $400 million

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million ‘Armored’ Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The Trump administration is looking at a $400 million, five-year contract for “Armored Electric Vehicles” that could refer to Teslas.

Advertisement

The State Department had previously listed “Armored Tesla (TSLA) (Product Units)” in its procurement forecast for 2025, according to multiple news outlets. It has since revised that line item to “Armored Electric Vehicles.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million ‘Armored’ Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million ‘Armored’ Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The State Department previously mentioned Teslas in its procurement forecast, but has since changed it to “Armored Electric Vehicles”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The beverage giant plans to adjust its strategy in response to rising aluminum costs

Advertisement

12 / 12