Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be linked to conditions that could lead to blindness, study says
Popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic (NVO) and Zepbound (LLY), may have a potential link with several eye conditions that can cause vision loss, according to a new investigatory review published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Ophthalmology.
McDonald’s has major plans for chicken.
The company is aiming to increase its market share in the chicken category by the end of 2026, with big plans to expand its chicken portfolio, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski, who discussed the company’s growth plans during its Feb. 10 earnings call.
Coca-Cola is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.
During the company’s Feb. 11 earnings call, CEO James Quincey discussed how Coca-Cola (KO) plans to manage the increased costs from these tariffs. While he acknowledged that a 25% hike in aluminum prices is significant, he emphasized that it wouldn’t drastically affect the company’s bottom line.
President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs already seem to be undermining the U.S. expansions of e-commerce giants Shein and Temu, as both companies reportedly experienced significant daily-sales drops recently.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is sounding the alarm on cuts to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), writing in a letter that the hiring freeze and decision to rescind 200 job offers to examiners has the potential to disrupt the “stability of the banking season.”
President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs of 25% on imported steel and aluminum, delivering a major win to the U.S. steel industry — all according to the industry’s plan.
Roughly 2 million baked good products, some of which were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide, have been recalled over concerns of listeria contamination, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.
The Trump administration is looking at a $400 million, five-year contract for “Armored Electric Vehicles” that could refer to Teslas.
The State Department had previously listed “Armored Tesla (TSLA) (Product Units)” in its procurement forecast for 2025, according to multiple news outlets. It has since revised that line item to “Armored Electric Vehicles.”
