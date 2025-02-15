Ozempic and blindness, McDonald's and chicken, Coca-Cola and tariffs: Business news roundup

Coca-Cola is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

During the company’s Feb. 11 earnings call, CEO James Quincey discussed how Coca-Cola (KO) plans to manage the increased costs from these tariffs. While he acknowledged that a 25% hike in aluminum prices is significant, he emphasized that it wouldn’t drastically affect the company’s bottom line.

