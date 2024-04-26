Ozempic threatens booze and cigs, an AI glossary, tech troubles, produce pesticides: The week's most popular

The novelty of AI technology is also bringing new terms into play. What makes a semiconductor, anyway? How is generative AI different from all the other kinds of artificial intelligence? And should you really know the nuances between a GPU, a CPU, and a TPU? If you’re looking to keep up with the new jargon the sector is slinging around, Quartz has your guide to its core terms.
A recent analysis from advocacy organization Consumer Reports is the latest to highlight the potential threat of pesticides in our produce. It suggests that around 20% of commonly sold fruits and vegetables in the U.S. could contain unsafe levels of pesticides. Given that concerning news, you might be wondering how to lessen your risk of exposure. Rinsing produce under the tap is a common practice, but does it actually remove significant amounts of pesticide residue? Here’s what the research suggests.
Southwest Airlines is considering changing its notorious seating policy, according to chief executive officer Bob Jordan. Southwest primarily follows an open-seating style, meaning passengers don’t have assigned seats ahead of getting on their flights. Instead, customers are assigned boarding groups; once onboard, they pick any open seat.
Former President Donald Trump pocketed more than $1 billion in paper wealth. Trump stood to earn 36 million earnout shares of Trump Media & Technology Group if its dollar volume-weighted average price (DVWAP) — the average share price for a period of time, weighted by volume of shares — is at least $12.50 for a minimum of 20 trading days within any 30 trading day period.
After leaving Silicon Valley for Austin in 2020, computer software company Oracle is planning to move its headquarters further east again to Nashville.
Tesla posts its biggest revenue drop in 12 years — but the stock pops as Elon Musk promises cheaper EVs soon
Tesla’s woes to start 2024 are many and ongoing — but that doesn’t mean the world’s most valuable automaker is stopping. Tesla stock soared after Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company reported quarterly earnings that revealed a 9% year-over-year revenue decline — its biggest drop since 2012.
Urban exploration is one of the coolest hobbies out there. It gives folks a new perspective on the cities where they live, and uncovers secrets long buried. But what do you do when you run out of urban environments to explore? When your city holds no more secrets to reveal? Well, you sneak onto an abandoned Soviet aircraft carrier kept under guard in China. Obviously.
A retired Pennsylvania school teacher got an opportunity to move to the Philippines to teach English. After failing to offload his old pickup truck online, in an effort to sell everything off before moving, Will Cramer decided to throw a For Sale sign in the window to let passersby know it was on the market. One day his 1987 Chevrolet had a ticket under the wiper stating he’d run afoul of a local ordinance forbidding “parking a vehicle in public for the purposes of selling it.”
Millions of Americans could now be eligible for Medicare to cover their prescriptions of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy, according to a new analysis by KFF. The highly coveted medication belongs to the same class of drug as diabetes medication Ozempic, which is also known for its weight loss side effects.
AI is becoming a big deal for big banks. What the CEOs of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and more are saying
Artificial intelligence has become a key business focus across industries — and the banking sector is no exception. For years, several major banks have been building up their AI capabilities and offerings. With the advent of client-focused tools like generative AI, banks and their shareholders have even more of a vested interest in developing the highest-level technologies and leveraging them to boost productivity and serve the needs of their customers.
UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of the largest health insurer in the U.S., confirmed this week that it paid a ransom in relation to a cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare earlier this year.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a Faraday curtain descended across European airspace from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south. Over 46,000 planes have reported GPS issues while flying over the Baltic since last August. While aviation officials don’t believe Russia is purposely targeting foreign civilian aircraft, the interference still poses a safety risk. It’s been a decade since Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by Russian separatists.