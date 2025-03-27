PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) reports earnings

In This Story PDSB +2.42%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB+2.42% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing includes information about the company's pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies based on its Versamune® T cell activator and Versamune® in combination with its interleukin 12 (IL-12) fused antibody drug conjugate, PDS01ADC. The company is also developing the Infectimune® T cell-activator for infectious diseases.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The report highlights the company's ongoing clinical trials, including the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 trial evaluating Versamune® HPV in combination with Merck’s Keytruda® for recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and the NCI-led Phase 2 trial investigating the combination of Versamune® HPV, PDS01ADC, and an investigational ICI in HPV16-positive cancers.

Advertisement

PDS Biotechnology Corporation reported an aggregate market value of $103,716,155 for its common equity held by non-affiliates as of June 28, 2024. The company had 45,395,851 shares of common stock outstanding as of March 20, 2025.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges its dependence on additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its clinical and product candidates. It also highlights potential risks related to its limited operating history, significant losses, and the need for regulatory approvals.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses various financial agreements, including a license agreement with Merck KGaA for the tumor-targeting IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate, M9241, now referred to as PDS01ADC. The agreement includes milestone payments and royalties based on net sales.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation's leadership team includes executives with significant experience in drug discovery, development, and commercialization. The company operates with 24 full-time employees as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The report outlines the company's intellectual property strategy, including its patents and licensed patents related to its Versamune® and Infectimune® platforms.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation continues to focus on developing its Versamune® and Infectimune® platforms, with ongoing clinical trials and collaborations to advance its product candidates.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PDS Biotechnology Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.