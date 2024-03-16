Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Pilots asleep in the cockpit, IBM's AI shift, Boeing problems, and store closures: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Pilots asleep in the cockpit, IBM's AI shift, Boeing problems, and store closures: Business news roundup

Plus, International Space Station junk, and a dollar store cancels self-checkout registers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Pilots asleep in the cockpit, IBM&#39;s AI shift, Boeing problems, and store closures: Business news roundup
Photo: Gyrostat / Wikimedia Commons, Stephen Brashear (Getty Images), NASA, Handout / Handout (Getty Images), Cole Burston / Stringer (Getty Images), Image: David Ramos (Getty Images), Jonathan Weiss (Shutterstock), Jonathan Weiss (Shutterstock), Brendan McDermid (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

A plane flew for 28 minutes with both pilots asleep

A plane flew for 28 minutes with both pilots asleep

A Batik Air Airbus A320 landing at Toulouse–Blagnac Airport in France
Photo: Gyrostat / Wikimedia Commons

Two pilots for an Indonesian airline made a strong case for paid paternity leave after falling asleep in the cockpit for almost half an hour. The first officer allowed the captain to take a nap and then dosed off himself, later attributing his sleepiness to helping take care of his one-month-old twins at home. Batik Air Flight 6723, carrying 153 passengers, eventually landed safely at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta after both pilots woke up and realized the plane flew off-course. Both pilots have been grounded and the country’s transport ministry is now investigating the flight.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

IBM is cutting jobs as tech’s shift to AI continues

IBM is cutting jobs as tech’s shift to AI continues

IBM logo
During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, IBM announced that it planned to lay off 1.5% of its global workforce.
Image: David Ramos (Getty Images)

IBM told employees on Tuesday that it is slashing jobs in its marketing and communications division. IBM is the latest in a wave of tech companies to announce layoffs early this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Dish soap and hotel key cards were used on parts of Boeing planes, FAA says in safety audit

Dish soap and hotel key cards were used on parts of Boeing planes, FAA says in safety audit

A photo of Boeing 737 Max noses lined up at the factory.
Boeing hasn’t performed very well at an FAA audit of its production.
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

Boeing is having a rough time of it right now, with parts falling off its planes left, right and center. Just last week, a wheel came loose and smashed through a car, and earlier this year the door from a 737 Max aircraft broke off mid-flight. That mid-air disaster sparked an audit from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has gone far from well.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Dollar Tree will close almost 1,000 Family Dollar stores — and the stock is sinking fast

Dollar Tree will close almost 1,000 Family Dollar stores — and the stock is sinking fast

The discount retailer plans to close 600 of its Family Dollar locations in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year.
The discount retailer plans to close 600 of its Family Dollar locations in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year.
Image: Jonathan Weiss (Shutterstock)

Shoppers may have to try a little harder to find bargains at Dollar Tree — because there will be fewer Dollar Tree stores to find. The discount retailer said Wednesday that it plans to close almost 1,000 of its locations, after it lost $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Old batteries that re-entered Earth’s atmosphere were the heaviest chunk of Space Station trash yet

Old batteries that re-entered Earth’s atmosphere were the heaviest chunk of Space Station trash yet

The cargo pallet after being tossed by the by the Canadarm2 robotic arm in 2021.
The cargo pallet after being tossed by the by the Canadarm2 robotic arm in 2021.
Photo: NASA

A pallet of used batteries from the International Space Station (ISS) re-entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Gulf of Mexico following an unpredictable journey through orbit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

The Boeing bad news keeps coming. Here are its scariest safety scandals

The Boeing bad news keeps coming. Here are its scariest safety scandals

The NTSB investigates Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after a "door plug" blew off during a flight in January.
The NTSB investigates Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after a “door plug” blew off during a flight in January.
Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

The world got an uncomfortable reminder about the need to scrutinize air travel last January when a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight 16,000 feet over Portland, Oregon. The culprit was a Boeing 737, and in the days that followed, it was soon clear that catastrophic failure wasn’t a freak accident but the result of systemic problems. Worse, that ill-fated flight was just the beginning of a disturbing news cycle for the airline manufacturer.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

It’s been a scary time to fly

It’s been a scary time to fly

Boeing 737 Max
Photo: Cole Burston / Stringer (Getty Images)

So far, 2024 really hasn’t been the year for air travel. In January alone there was the Japan Airlines fire, the Boeing 737 Max 9 that lost its door plug mid-flight, the discovery of more loose door plugs on other 737 Max 9s, a cockpit windshield that cracked mid-flight, a 747 shooting sparks through the air when one of its engines failed, a tailstrike in Toronto and a Virgin Atlantic flight that was canceled after a passenger noticed bolts missing on the wing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things are improving, as two more incidents took place last week.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Dollar General is getting rid of self-checkout at hundreds of stores to stop people from stealing

Dollar General is getting rid of self-checkout at hundreds of stores to stop people from stealing

Dollar General plans to open about 800 new stores, remodel 1,500, and relocate 85.
Dollar General plans to open about 800 new stores, remodel 1,500, and relocate 85.
Image: Jonathan Weiss (Shutterstock)

Dollar General is planning to remove self-checkout kiosks for 300 of its stores — and it’s using artificial intelligence to do it. As corporate America struggles to figure out how it feels about self-checkout, the discount retailer said Thursday that it has been working for months with IT services company Everseen to identify stores where people are using self-checkout kiosks to steal products. The company’s platform uses AI to detect theft. Tedd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, told investors during the company’s earnings call Thursday that the “decisive action” is “based on month’s of AI activity data.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Amazon will now deliver Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound

Amazon will now deliver Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Zepbound

Zepbound injection pen
Zepbound maker Eli Lilly launched its direct-to-consumer service in January.
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Users with a prescription of Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, Zepbound, will now be able to get the medication delivered straight to their homes via Amazon.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11