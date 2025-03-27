Pony Group (PNYG) reports earnings

In This Story PNYG 0.00%

Pony Group (PNYG0.00% ) Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports a decrease in revenue to $97,394 from $177,570 in the previous year, primarily due to a decline in technology development services provided.

Cost of revenue decreased to $55,473 from $96,107, reflecting the lower volume of services rendered.

Operating expenses were reduced to $204,957 from $229,301, mainly due to decreased consulting service fees.

The company reported a net loss of $164,074, compared to a net loss of $148,521 in the previous year.

Pony Group's cash balance was $10,952 as of December 31, 2024, with a working capital deficit of $675,376.

The company continues to face going concern issues, with plans to obtain additional capital through equity sales, service sales, and borrowings.

Pony Group operates as a holding company with subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, focusing on car services and technology development.

The company has not paid any dividends and does not anticipate doing so in the foreseeable future, retaining earnings for business operations.

Key risks identified include competition, regulatory changes in China, and potential impacts from geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Pony Group annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.