Washing your produce, Google Maps tricks, and a good TSA dog's goodbye: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the 11 vehicles that cost the most money to fill up on gas

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Washing your produce, Google Maps tricks, and a good TSA dog&#39;s goodbye: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Nataly Mayak (Shutterstock), Institute for Justice, Mehmet Futsi (Getty Images), NASA/JPL, TSA, Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube, Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo, Ford, Alberto Menendez Cervero (Shutterstock)
Let’s talk about washing your produce and whether it really removes pesticides

Strawberries being washed under running water.
Image: Nataly Mayak (Shutterstock)

A recent analysis from advocacy organization Consumer Reports is the latest to highlight the potential threat of pesticides in our produce. It suggests that around 20% of commonly sold fruits and vegetables in the U.S. could contain unsafe levels of pesticides. Given that concerning news, you might be wondering how to lessen your risk of exposure. Rinsing produce under the tap is a common practice, but does it actually remove significant amounts of pesticide residue? Here’s what the research suggests.

A teacher got fined for putting a For Sale sign in his own truck

Image for article titled Washing your produce, Google Maps tricks, and a good TSA dog&#39;s goodbye: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Institute for Justice

A retired Pennsylvania school teacher got an opportunity to move to the Philippines to teach English. After failing to offload his old pickup truck online, in an effort to sell everything off before moving, Will Cramer decided to throw a For Sale sign in the window to let passersby know it was on the market. One day his 1987 Chevrolet had a ticket under the wiper stating he’d run afoul of a local ordinance forbidding “parking a vehicle in public for the purposes of selling it.”

Check out the inside of this abandoned Soviet aircraft carrier

Image for article titled Washing your produce, Google Maps tricks, and a good TSA dog&#39;s goodbye: Lifestyle news roundup
Screenshot: Exploring the Unbeaten Path on YouTube

Urban exploration is one of the coolest hobbies out there. It gives folks a new perspective on the cities where they live, and uncovers secrets long buried. But what do you do when you run out of urban environments to explore? When your city holds no more secrets to reveal? Well, you sneak onto an abandoned Soviet aircraft carrier kept under guard in China. Obviously.

7 hidden Google Maps features and how to use them

a photo of google maps on a phone
Image: Mehmet Futsi (Getty Images)

I have always used Google Maps but never cared enough to look beyond the basic features. It wasn’t until today that I made an effort to explore the app and ended up going down a rabbit hole of all the cool things it’s capable of. You might already know some of these, but you might have missed a handful of interesting hidden features.

Game emulators on iPhones mean old-school Nintendo fun. Here’s everything to know

A photo of a iPhone 14 Pro running the game Alwa's Awakening surrounded by old Nintendo and PlayStation controllers.
While plenty of old-school ROMs are available online, there’s a fair few homebrew titles available as well, such as Alwa’s Awakening.
Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Game emulation has been a tried and true pastime on PCs and Macs for a while now, but it’s a whole new frontier for folks who are only used to their regular, unmodified iPhone. Apple updated its rules earlier this month, and now there’s a building wave of old console emulators streaming onto iOS. If you’re getting ready to surf the wave and it’s your first time on a board, you might need a quick rundown of just what you’re getting into.

The 11 vehicles that cost the most money to fill up on gas, according to Consumer Reports

Ford Expedition
Photo: Ford

When it comes to actually saving money on gas, you’re going to be better off in the long run buying the most fuel-efficient vehicle that you can. If it also happens to cost a lot to fill up, who cares? The amount of money you spend in a year is much more important than how much it costs to fill up at the pump. All that really means is that you bought a car with a big gas tank.

A NASA Mars rover is in a great place to search for signs of life

Perseverance’s view of ‘unsen Peak.
Image: NASA/JPL

Unlike its predecessor Curiosity, NASA’s Perseverance rover is explicitly intended to “search for potential evidence of past life,” according to the official mission objectives.

You can buy a flame-throwing robot dog for almost $10,000 if that’s your thing

Gif: Xmatter LLC (Other)

The year is 2024 and technology is doing incredible things. For the first time ever, you can purchase a walking robot dog with a flame thrower on its back. Yes, the Thermonator, which was announced late last year, is finally available for purchase in the United States. Shockingly, the product can be yours for a mere $9,420 — which is a lot of money but still seems like a weirdly low price for a fire-breathing robot. I’m not sure what you’ll do with this fire-spouting contraption once you’ve bought it, but I know one thing: you’ll never, ever, ever use it to cause anyone any problems, right?

A TSA bomb-sniffing dog retired and he was a good dog — so they threw him a retirement party

Image for article titled Washing your produce, Google Maps tricks, and a good TSA dog&#39;s goodbye: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: TSA

One of the Transportation Safety Administration’s “bomb-sniffing” dogs at Reagan National Airport was thrown a retirement party last week after working his final shift and leaving the force after long years in public service. The golden retriever named Messi has been diligently working for nearly a decade, and now that he’s retired will finally get to spend the rest of his life doing whatever he damn well pleases. Dogs, much like humans, do not dream of labor.

Let’s talk about bird flu because the situation isn’t looking great

A dairy cow.
Photo: Alberto Menendez Cervero (Shutterstock)

Food and Drug Administration officials reported this week that lab tests have found genetic material from strains of H5N1 avian influenza in samples of store-bought pasteurized milk. Officials say these samples do not appear to contain live virus and that the commercial milk supply should still be safe. But the results suggest that the virus has spread further across dairy farms than previously indicated.

