Republic Services Inc. (RSG) reports earnings

In This Story RSG +2.90%

Republic Services Inc. (RSG+2.90% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing includes financial statements for the year, reporting a revenue increase of 7.1% to $16,032 million compared to $14,965 million in 2023. This growth is attributed to increased average yield, acquisitions, and recycling processing and commodity sales.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Cost of operations for the year was $9,350 million, representing 58.3% of revenue, compared to 59.8% in the previous year. The decrease in cost ratio is due to lower fuel costs and improved operational efficiencies.

Advertisement

The company reported an operating income of $3,196 million, up from $2,780 million in the previous year, with the increase attributed to higher revenue and controlled operational costs.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $2,043 million, or $6.49 per diluted share, compared to $1,731 million, or $5.47 per diluted share, in the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher operating income and a reduction in the effective tax rate.

Advertisement

Republic Services invested $1,855 million in capital expenditures during the year, focusing on fleet upgrades and landfill development.

The company made several acquisitions totaling $281 million, expanding its environmental solutions business and enhancing its market position.

Advertisement

Republic Services declared and paid dividends totaling $699 million during the year, maintaining its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company ended the year with $32,402 million in total assets and $11,407 million in stockholders' equity, reflecting a strong balance sheet position.

Advertisement

Republic Services continues to focus on sustainability initiatives, including investments in renewable energy projects and recycling capabilities, to drive long-term growth and environmental responsibility.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Republic Services Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.