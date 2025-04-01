Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) reports earnings

In This Story SGBX +4.55%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX+4.55% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports a decrease in total revenue to $4,976,618 from $16,523,080 in the previous year, primarily due to a reduction in construction projects.

Operating loss for the year was $9,706,615, compared to $21,749,208 in the prior year, reflecting a 55% improvement.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22,601,278, compared to $26,282,533 in 2023.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. deconsolidated its subsidiary SG DevCorp during the year, recognizing a gain of $4,637,013 from the deconsolidation.

The company ended the year with $375,873 in cash and cash equivalents, and a backlog of $1,182,955.

The filing notes that the company has incurred losses since inception, raising substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. plans to meet its capital needs through revenue generation, cost containment, and exploring strategic alliances.

The company reported a working capital deficit of $12,650,196 as of December 31, 2024.

The filing outlines various financial agreements, including cash advances and factoring agreements, to support operations.

The company continues to focus on its four segments: construction, medical, real estate development, and environmental.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

