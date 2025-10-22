Beer sales might not be what they used to be, but that's not stopping Samuel Adams from releasing a beer with a $240 per bottle price tag that, legally, can't be sold in 15 states.

Utopias — the white whale of the brewer's lineup — is back for 2025 and it's stronger than ever. Released every other year, the 2025 Utopias clocks in with a jaw-dropping 30% ABV, higher than most liqueurs and as much as some rums. Despite that high number, it's still a beer. And that's where the sales issues come in.

Many states have maximum ABV levels for beer — and 30% blows way past those limits. Utopias, though, is unlike pretty much any other beer on the market. It's not carbonated, since the alcohol levels devour any CO2, and served at room temperature. Its taste is akin to a fine liquor, with a sweetness like a port or cognac and a smooth, almost buttery, malt-filled finish. And the recommended serving size is one ounce, meaning you can get plenty of mileage out of the 24.5-oz. bottle.

This year, the company blended a variety of vintages that have been aged up to 30 years and finished in Irish Whiskey, Amarone, and White Port barrels, along with traditional Ruby Port, Carcavelos, Cognac, and Scotch casks.

“When we first began the Utopias journey over thirty years ago, we set out to explore the limits of what beer could be,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, in a statement. “Reaching 30% ABV is a remarkable milestone for Utopias. … Every vintage, barrel, and bottle reflects decades of experimentation, innovation, and collaboration, delivering a sipping experience that is truly unparalleled, collectible, memorable, and worth the wait.”

Utopias was actually born from another Samuel Adams creation — 1992's Triple Bock, the beer industry's first barrel aged beer, which sold for the then-unheard of price of $100 per case. In 1999, the beer evolved into "Millenium," and in 2002 it adopted the name Utopias.

Despite the high price tag, Utopias isn't a big earner for the company, since the space the barrels occupy for long periods chew away at any profit margin. Koch calls the beer “a labor of love,” but says it's one of his favorite creations at the company.

"Why would we not want to make it?," he said in a 2019 interview. "It's not like we're going to go broke by making Utopias. ... It's more than fun to make. It's an exploration of what's possible within beer."