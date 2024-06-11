Singapore Airlines will compensate passengers on a flight that hit deadly turbulence

Singapore Airlines will be offering money to passengers who were on an especially turbulent flight last month.

The Associated Press reports that injured flyers who were onboard during a May 20 trip from London to Singapore will be offered at least $10,000 apiece for their troubles. More than 100 passengers were injured, some having to receive treatment in an intensive care unit. One passenger died.

The AP says that all passengers were offered about $750. Passengers with serious injuries will also get $25,000 advanced towards their hospital bills with possibly more to come.

“For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so,” the airline said in a statement, according to the AP. Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

An initial investigation into the incident by Singapore’s Ministry of Transport found that it got caught in an updraft somewhere over Myanmar. The plane, an older-model Boeing 777-300, rapidly changed elevation, throwing passengers about the cabin as the pilots tried to get control over the jetliner and move it into a more stable flight path.

