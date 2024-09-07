Southwest's buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) launched today its first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor aimed at consumers without diabetes.



Advertisement

The healthcare giant’s Lingo monitor is available without a prescription for $49 to consumers 18 years and older and who are not taking insulin.

Typically, continuous glucose monitors are used by people with diabetes to track their realtime blood-sugar levels. However, Abbott is targeting this new device at people who want to “improve their overall health and wellness.”

Read More