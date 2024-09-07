Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Southwest's buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup

Business News

Southwest's buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup

Plus, Goldman Sachs says a Kamala Harris win and a Democratic sweep would give the biggest boost to the economy

Image for article titled Southwest's buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Justin Tallis/AFP (Getty Images), NASA, Kevin Carter (Getty Images), Image: Tetra Images (Getty Images), Abbott Laboratories, Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)
Southwest Airlines is offering buy-one-get-one-free flights

Southwest Airlines is offering buy-one-get-one-free flights

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is bringing back a promotion that lets customers bring a buddy for free. The company’s Companion Pass will allow members of its rewards program to access the feature.

Read More

A new weight loss drug from an Eli Lily partner targets the elderly

A new weight loss drug from an Eli Lily partner targets the elderly

Image for article titled Southwest&#39;s buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup
Image: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

BioAge Labs, a biopharmaceutical startup focused on obesity drugs and an Eli Lilly (LLY) collaborator, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

A Kamala Harris win and a Democratic sweep would give the biggest boost to the economy, Goldman Sachs says

A Kamala Harris win and a Democratic sweep would give the biggest boost to the economy, Goldman Sachs says

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

According to Goldman Sachs (GS), the best outcome of the 2024 election — for the U.S. economy — would be an overwhelming victory for Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies.

Read More

There are 1.5 billion reasons why Boeing might have a strike on its hands

There are 1.5 billion reasons why Boeing might have a strike on its hands

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP (Getty Images)

Even though its plate is otherwise very full, Boeing (BA) will also have to contend with another big item thrown onto it. As a contract with the union representing its machinists comes up for renewal, the company might soon have a strike on its hands.

Read More

Abbott just launched a $49 continuous glucose monitor — for people without diabetes

Abbott just launched a $49 continuous glucose monitor — for people without diabetes

Image for article titled Southwest&#39;s buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup
Image: Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) launched today its first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor aimed at consumers without diabetes.

The healthcare giant’s Lingo monitor is available without a prescription for $49 to consumers 18 years and older and who are not taking insulin.

Typically, continuous glucose monitors are used by people with diabetes to track their realtime blood-sugar levels. However, Abbott is targeting this new device at people who want to “improve their overall health and wellness.”

Read More

Boeing's stranded Starliner spacecraft will have a very fast undocking from the ISS

Boeing’s stranded Starliner spacecraft will have a very fast undocking from the ISS

The Boeing Starliner docked to the International Space Station
Photo: NASA

With NASA announcing that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will return to Earth next March on SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, the focus quickly shifted to what will happen to the beleaguered Boeing Starliner. The space agency plans to autonomously undock the craft from the International Space Station but fears the Starliner could drift out of control and potentially crash into the station.

Read More

Southwest Airlines' fight with activist investor Elliott just reached a new level

Southwest Airlines’ fight with activist investor Elliott just reached a new level

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The hedge fund trying to shake things up at Southwest Airlines is a step closer to a showdown with the company’s management team. Reuters reports that Elliott Investment Management now has a true 10% stake in the company, enough to trigger a special shareholder meeting.

Read More

The Ozempic shortage is getting worse

The Ozempic shortage is getting worse

Image for article titled Southwest&#39;s buy-one-get-one-free flights, a Boeing strike, a new weight loss drug: Business news roundup
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said on Monday that a shortage of its popular diabetes drug Ozempic is expected to get worse this year.

“The supply situation for the lower strengths of Ozempic, 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, has deteriorated with intermittent shortages for all strengths expected into Q4 2024,” the Danish pharma giant said a note published by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the health regulator the European Union.

Read More

Nvidia stock is navigating one of its most turbulent weeks ever

Nvidia stock is navigating one of its most turbulent weeks ever

Nvidia stock is navigating one of its most turbulent weeks ever
The reported subpoena and Nvidia’s subsequent denial of it this week haven’t stopped the bleeding share price

California works to contain bird flu in its dairy farms

California works to contain bird flu in its dairy farms

California works to contain bird flu in its dairy farms
Cows at three California dairy farms have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu

