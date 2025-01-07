Bankrupt Spirit Airlines is trying to convince flyers that it's cheap and fancy at the same time

Spirit Airlines may not have a lot of money at the moment, but it hopes it can at least get some attention. Ad Age reports that the bankrupt carrier is rolling out a new ad campaign titled “More Fly.”

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“When you fly Spirit, you’ll feel bigger, smarter, maybe even a little smug,” reads the copy of a video ad attached to the initiative. The company is trying to point potential flyers to its value proposition, touting its low fares and pushing new higher-end amenities like big seats.

Advertisement

AdAge notes that this is Spirit’s first national marketing push. Though the company declared bankruptcy in November following years of losses, the campaign suggests that the company hopes to emerge on the other side of its chapter 11 restructuring with a stronger purchase among budget-conscious travelers.

Advertisement

“We wanted to highlight Spirit’s transformed guest experience by focusing on real product differentiators that give consumers a reason to believe,” said Dooley Tombras, president of the Tombras ad agency, which designed the campaign. “By giving people a better look inside the airline, they can see for themselves the amazing value and premium offerings that Spirit provides.”

If you like more, you’re gonna love this.

The highest-end carriers, like Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, are leaning harder than ever on their wealthiest and most spendthrift customers by concentrating their energy on creating a luxurious flying experience. Lower-end players have been upgrading their offerings as well: Frontier Airlines flights will soon have first class seating, and JetBlue (JBLU-13.99% ) will be expanding its premium Mint service to more domestic flights.

Advertisement

The bet there is that someone might be more compelled by the priciest options on a cheap airline than by the cheapest options on a pricey airline. That’s why, just before it declared bankruptcy, Spirit announced the introduction of its “Go Big” fares that come with roomy seats and free snacks — the latter being something unheard-of for the famously fee-heavy carrier.

“We’re unveiling a new era in Spirit’s history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” CEO Ted Christie said at the time.

