Stanley is in hot water after recalling travel mugs over burning hazard

Stanley, the maker of viral, durable drinkware, is recalling 2.6 million of its stainless steel travel mugs after it received dozens of reports of lids detaching and causing burns, officials announced Thursday.

The recall includes all all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States online and in retail stores from June 2016 through December 2024, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“We are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life,” Stanley said in a statement posted on its Facebook account on Thursday.

The commission said that exposure to heat and torque can cause the lids’ threads to shrink, leading to the lid detaching during use and creating a burn risk.

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide related to the recall, including 38 burn injuries, with 11 individuals requiring medical attention. Among these, 16 reports, including two burn injuries, were reported in the U.S.

These travel mugs, priced between $20 and $50, were manufactured in China and widely available through retailers such as Amazon (AMZN+1.34% ) , Walmart (WMT+1.10% ) , Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS+2.85% ) , and Target (TGT+0.54% ) .

Here are the Stanley mugs that are being recalled

Switchback — 12 ounces with PINs: 20-01437; 16 ounces with PINs: 20-01436, 20-02211

Trigger Action — 12 ounces with PINs: 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825; 16 ounces with PINs: 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957; 20 ounces PINs: 20-02034, 20-02746

Stanley is asking customers with the affected mugs to immediately stop using them and reach out to Stanley for a free replacement lid.

