How are workers feeling this Labor Day weekend?

Labor Day weekend is meant to honor the labor movement and celebrate the contributions of American workers. But how are workers feeling this holiday?

A new study from WalletHub sheds some light on the general mood — and the short answer is: not great.

According to WalletHub, which talked to 200 people in early August, more than half of Americans — 55% — feel like tariffs and inflation are erasing their hard work. And seven in ten people feel like they’re working harder this year than last.

Support for labor unions in the country is currently hovering around 70%. With 49% of Republicans in support, 94% of Democrats, and 67% of Independents.

At the same time, 40% of workers are concerned about AI taking their jobs, and 60% aren’t happy with the job market, saying it’s “not easy” to get a job right now.

And there’s still plenty of progress to be made when it comes to working conditions. A worrisome 5,283 people died on the job in 2023, a 4% decrease from 2022. While that’s a massive drop from the 23,000 work fatalities a hundred years earlier in 1913, the number is still concerning. And many workers struggle to get time to rest. Twenty-eight percent of workers take less time off because they're afraid it will cost them their job or because their boss discourages it. Sixty-two percent believe their boss would judge them if they requested time off for mental health care. And 23% of workers don’t even earn paid vacation time.

This Labor Day weekend, 52% of Americans are planning to spend less compared to last year, and 94% feel like they need a raise just to keep up with inflation.

But that isn’t stopping people from shopping. WalletHub found that 59% of Americans think Labor Day sales offer good deals, and almost two in five people feel like they overspend on the holiday.

And if people do want to shop, WalletHub found that big retailers are rolling out major discounts, with Amazon slashing prices by up to 50% on TVs, AirPods, and vacuums. Apple is offering deals on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks, while Best Buy is cutting up to $1,000 off TVs, laptops, and headphones. Home Depot has 35% off appliances, furniture, grills, and tools, and Lowe’s is taking 30% off major appliances. Target is marking down patio items, clothing, and accessories by 30%, and Walmart is featuring low prices on grills, mattresses, TVs, and vacuums starting at just $69.