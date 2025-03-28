Strata Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) reports earnings

In This Story SSKN +3.83%

Strata Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN+3.83% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. filing

The report details the company's financial performance, including revenues of $33.6 million, a slight increase from $33.4 million in the previous year. The company's cost of revenues decreased to $14.5 million from $14.9 million, resulting in a gross profit of $19.1 million.

Operating expenses increased to $28.3 million from $27.1 million, driven by higher general and administrative costs and goodwill impairment charges. The company reported a net loss of $10.1 million, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million in the prior year.

Strata Skin Sciences' cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The company maintains a credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust, with $15.0 million in borrowings outstanding.

The company continues to face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine War and Middle East conflict.

Strata Skin Sciences operates in two segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The recurring procedures segment generated $21.2 million in revenues, while the equipment segment generated $12.4 million.

The company has ongoing legal proceedings related to state sales and use tax assessments, with total assessments of $5.2 million from New York and California.

Strata Skin Sciences is focused on expanding its market presence and increasing direct-to-patient advertising to drive growth in its recurring procedures segment.

