Subway is seriously skimping on deli meat, lawsuit says

Subway is allegedly being skimpy on meat — and one customer is so mad that she’s suing.

A lawsuit filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court claims the chain is “grossly misleading” customers, showing advertisements with at least 200% more meat than what actually comes in the sandwiches, according to Reuters.

The proposed class action suit was brought by Anna Tollison of Queens, who said when she paid $7.61 for a Steak & Cheese sandwich, she got much less meat than advertised.

She is seeking damages against Subway for allegedly plating up more bread than meat and wants to open up the suit to anyone in New York who has bought a Subway sandwich in the past three years, Reuters said.

The suit claims the alleged distortion is particularly damaging amid inflation and high cost of living.

Similar suits have been brought against McDonald’s and Wendy’s and were dismissed by a judge, Reuters reported.

Subway, which is based in Connecticut, has yet to comment on the suit.