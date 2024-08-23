Subway will sell $6.99 footlongs as the fast foot value wars heat up

In This Story SBUX +1.77%

The $5 footlong may be a thing of the past, but Subway has a new entry for fast food value meal wars as it struggles with sales.



Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it

The sandwich chain announced Friday that starting next week footlong subs will be available for $6.99. The discount runs from August 26 to September 8.

Advertisement

To access the deal, customers need to use the promo code “699FL” on either the Subway app or Subway.com. It’s available for both menu items and customer creations, the chain said.



Advertisement

“Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal,” Subway North America President Doug Fry said in a press release. “This new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value.”

Advertisement

Subway has more than 35,000 locations in 100-plus countries, but closed hundreds of stores in the past year. It is also been haunted by its former “$5 footlong” special, which many customers still expect when they walk in for a sandwich.

The chain’s Friday announcement is just the latest entry into the increasingly competitive fast-food value meal wars. McDonald’s has been running its $5 meal for most of the summer and Starbucks SBUX+1.77% surprised customers with its own value deal as it too grapples with declining sales.

Advertisement

Subway has already been offering value snacks for under $5 as it tried to lure in customers with more affordable options.