Subway's new footlong for the inflation era is mostly just Doritos

The chain's latest endeavor aims to woo inflation-weary customers and boost lagging sales

By
Francisco Velasquez
Subway is getting into nachos – but not just any kind.

The sandwich chain says it’s now offering a footlong trough of $5 Doritos nachos, in hopes of boosting sales by wooing inflation-weary consumers. The debut comes as core inflation hits 2.8%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Subway's CEO is calling it quits
Subway is bringing back the discounted footlong. Here's what you get for $6.99

The limited-time offering features Nacho Cheese chips topped with shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and red onions. Customers can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge, with smashed avocado available for an additional cost.

The company added that its rewards members can get a free order of the XXL dish on April 10, if they purchase a footlong sub.

The launch comes as Subway faces significant financial challenges. The chain has seen declining same-store sales in recent years, with some franchisees reporting drops of 5% to 10%. Rising food and labor costs have also led to store closures and discontent from franchisees. Subway has responded by ramping up digital promotions with athletes and introducing value meals, but these efforts have yet to reverse its financial struggles. With its U.S. store count at its lowest since 2005, Subway is searching for ways to regain momentum.

Subway’s XXL nachos could be a TikTok ploy, especially for Gen-Z diners, who’ve made it one of the most discussed fast food chains on social. Even today, Subway is still one of the biggest chains in the U.S. 

Subway CEO John Chidsey said he would step down at the end of 2024, ending his five-year tenure. Meanwhile, the company has faced legal challenges, including a lawsuit in which a customer accused it of skimping on meat. In early 2025, Subway bid farewell to Coke (KO+2.61%) in favor of its new beverage supplier, Pepsi (PEP+2.27%). In Feb. 2024, the sandwich maker also reintroduced its discounted footlong, joining other chains in efforts to cater to price-conscious consumers.