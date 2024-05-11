A Swiss Army Knife with no knife, the worst cities for driving, the best for millionaires: Lifestyle news roundup

The Swiss Army Knife has become such a shorthand for multifunctionality that companies producing does-a-lot-of-stuff wares will often say that their goods are the “Swiss Army Knife” of whatever category they’re a part of. You can use the tool to cut stuff, snip stuff, uncork stuff, file stuff, in some cases download stuff. -
A lot of people enjoy driving their cars. But some people don’t. It might be because they don’t like their car. It might also be because they don’t like the experience of driving in the city where they’re located. Forbes Advisor ranked the worst cities to drive in, examining a combination of “driving experience,” “safety,” “cost of car ownership,” and “access to car maintenance” to figure out where each city stood.
New York, Tokyo, and Paris are among the cities with the most wealthy residents, according to a new report by Henley & Partners, a firm that specializes in helping uber-rich clients invest their way into gaining residence and citizenship in various countries.
Kendrick Lamar fans have renamed Aubrey “Drake” Graham’s famed mansion in the Bridle Path region of Ontario to “2024 Kendrick’s House” on Google Maps, as the rappers enter their fourth consecutive week of lyrical combat. DJ Akademiks, a live streamer closely following the rap beef, first noticed the Google Maps change in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.
Cars have radically changed over the last few decades, adding technology like touch screens, cameras, and voice assistants, while quietly losing features that were prevalent for years. Depending on your persuasion, some of the advancements have positively impacted modern vehicles, and some seem to have needlessly complicated things that were once simple.
The upscale gym chain Equinox announced Monday that it is partnering with lab-test startup Function Health to launch one of the most expensive gym memberships in the world.
Around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth and Venus were born in the midst of a chaotic star system. With the neighboring worlds being of the same size and similar structure, it’s believed that both planets likely began with similar amounts of water. Today, however, Venus is a hellish world with intense heat and crushing pressure, and most of its water is gone.