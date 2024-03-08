Taylor Swift's masterclass, Bitcoin's big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week's most popular stories

Taylor Swift and Singapore showed how to win the concert business. Bitcoin hit a new high (or did it?), but the really big moment is coming soon. Novo Nordisk stock definitely hit a new high and even left Tesla’s market cap in the dust, thanks to a promising new weight loss drug that could be even more powerful than Ozempic. And Spirit Airlines stock sunk to a record low as its creditors braced for the end.

Advertisement

Check out the slideshow above for those and more of the week’s most popular stories on Quartz.