DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Taylor Swift's masterclass, Bitcoin's big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week's most popular stories

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Taylor Swift's masterclass, Bitcoin's big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Apple's rough 2024 could get worse, and American Airlines doubles down on its wealthiest customers

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Taylor Swift&#39;s masterclass, Bitcoin&#39;s big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Caitlin Ochs, Dado Ruvic, Tom Little, Scott Eisen


Taylor Swift and Singapore showed how to win the concert business. Bitcoin hit a new high (or did it?), but the really big moment is coming soon. Novo Nordisk stock definitely hit a new high and even left Tesla’s market cap in the dust, thanks to a promising new weight loss drug that could be even more powerful than Ozempic. And Spirit Airlines stock sunk to a record low as its creditors braced for the end.

Advertisement

Check out the slideshow above for those and more of the week’s most popular stories on Quartz.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Taylor Swift and Singapore put on a masterclass in concert economics

Taylor Swift and Singapore put on a masterclass in concert economics

Image for article titled Taylor Swift&#39;s masterclass, Bitcoin&#39;s big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Caitlin Ochs (Reuters)

Taylor Swift’s concerts move local economies. The tens of thousands who descend on a city to see the mega star perform can boost spending at local businesses by double digit percentages. Not that this phenomenon is particularly new: Economists have long written about the potential large spillover effects of popular music concerts. Singapore, more than eager to benefit from the economic effects of Swift concerts, came up with a shrewd strategy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Bitcoin is about to see a big ‘halving’ event. Here’s what that means and why it matters

Bitcoin is about to see a big ‘halving’ event. Here’s what that means and why it matters

gold bitcoin tokens
The reward bitcoin miners get for minting new coins will cut in half this April
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Bitcoin finally broke its previous all-time high record, after several weeks of continuous gains. But an upcoming technical event known as “halving” is set to keep bitcoin surging even further in the coming months.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

A weight loss drug more powerful than Ozempic has Novo Nordisk stock at a record high

A weight loss drug more powerful than Ozempic has Novo Nordisk stock at a record high

The offices of Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The offices of Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Photo: Tom Little (Reuters)

Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are popular, and powerful. Like, really popular. So popular that they’re raising the GDP of the company’s native Denmark. So popular that food company executives are fearfully calling Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen to ask for advice because patients don’t want to eat. And now the company is teasing a pill that might be twice as powerful.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Spirit Airlines fell to a record low as creditors braced for the end

Spirit Airlines fell to a record low as creditors braced for the end

A Spirit Airlines plane sits next to a large pile of snow near an airport gate.
A frosty reception
Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)

It didn’t take much, just a quarter and a nickel off the share price, but Spirit Airlines stock closed at $5.21, the lowest point ever. Not only were investors glum about the carrier calling off its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways, they’re also digesting a report that Spirit creditors are preparing for the worst.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Apple stock could be ‘slaughtered’ if Warren Buffett sells more of it, analyst warns

Apple stock could be ‘slaughtered’ if Warren Buffett sells more of it, analyst warns

Warren Buffet reduced his stake in Apple by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Warren Buffet reduced his stake in Apple by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters)

Apple has had a terrible start to 2024 — and one man could make it worse. The tech giant’s stock has consistently tumbled in the first two months of the year. This comes as the AI boom has helped other tech companies’ stocks soar, including Microsoft and Nvidia. Still, one analyst warns that the worst could still be yet to come for Apple, the second-most valuable company in the world.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

American Airlines is doubling down on its wealthiest customers

American Airlines is doubling down on its wealthiest customers

An American Airlines Boeing 777 in the air.
Heading towards the high-end.
Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier (Reuters)

The core customer in the sky has long tended to be a business traveler making their way to a conference or a big meeting, not the occasional vacationer. And at its investor day, American Airlines made clear it was not deviating from its tried-and-true formula of catering to these customers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Marc Benioff gives $150 million to Hawaii hospitals and says he donated most of the land he bought there

Marc Benioff gives $150 million to Hawaii hospitals and says he donated most of the land he bought there

Salesforce CEO and cofounder Marc Benioff has bought hundreds of acres of land in Hawaii since 2000.
Salesforce CEO and cofounder Marc Benioff has bought hundreds of acres of land in Hawaii since 2000.
Photo: Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

Salesforce CEO and cofounder Marc Benioff has donated $150 million to a group of medical organizations in Hawaii, he said, one of the largest private gifts in the state’s history.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Subway CEO to franchisees: Remodel your stores or lose them

Subway CEO to franchisees: Remodel your stores or lose them

Image for article titled Taylor Swift&#39;s masterclass, Bitcoin&#39;s big moment, Novo Nordisk soars, Spirit sinks: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: haireena (Shutterstock)

If you’re a Subway franchisee then you better get with the times or find yourself a new business to run. Subway CEO John Chidsey recently told franchisees at a company conference that they should remodel their restaurants or part ways with the company entirely.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Nvidia insiders are cashing in on the blockbuster stock rally — and making millions

Nvidia insiders are cashing in on the blockbuster stock rally — and making millions

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia directors joined a growing list of Big Tech insiders cashing in on the so-called “Magnificent 7” stock rally. Nvidia director Tench Coxe sold 200,000 shares and made $170 million, filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show. Coxe has been on the AI chipmaker’s board since 1993. He acquired shares for just $0.82 in 1997 before the company went public two years later.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

A flying car startup backed by a key SpaceX investor has almost 3,000 pre-orders

A flying car startup backed by a key SpaceX investor has almost 3,000 pre-orders

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, reveals the Alef Model A Flying Car at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show.
Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, reveals the Alef Model A Flying Car at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny is very excited about his company’s Model A flying car, and so are 2,850 other people with $300,000 to spare. He said the company has that many pre-orders, and he made some big claims.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Thrice-divorced Elon Musk says ‘super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ are killing Western Civilization

Thrice-divorced Elon Musk says ‘super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ are killing Western Civilization

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes (Reuters)

Elon Musk is back at it again. The Tesla CEO and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, aimed at McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday in reply to a tweet criticizing her philanthropy. An X user who Musk often replies to complained that Scott donates money to organizations that deal with “issues of race and/or gender,” and said her foundation is “the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US.” Musk replied, and later deleted his post: “Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should filed [sic] be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

How Target’s new membership program stacks up against Amazon and Walmart

How Target’s new membership program stacks up against Amazon and Walmart

The Target Circle 360 membership will initially be offered for $49 a year.
The Target Circle 360 membership will initially be offered for $49 a year.
Image: Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

Target is aiming to keep up with the competition. The retail giant said that, starting next month, it will launch Target Circle 360, a new paid membership. Let’s take a look at how Target’s new paid membership compares to competing ones offered by Amazon and Walmart.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

SpaceX’s Starship will try again after crashing and burning — twice

SpaceX’s Starship will try again after crashing and burning — twice

SpaceX’s Starship lifts off during an orbital test mission, on the company’s Boca Chica launchpad in Texas.
SpaceX’s Starship lifts off during an orbital test mission, on the company’s Boca Chica launchpad in Texas.
Photo: Joe Skipper (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s spacecraft company SpaceX will launch a third test flight for its rocket Starship next week. The reusable spacecraft is still in development, designed to carry out missions to the Moon and Mars.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Tesla lost $77 billion in market cap after China sales slowed and its Germany factory was attacked

Tesla lost $77 billion in market cap after China sales slowed and its Germany factory was attacked

Elon Musk’s Tesla sold just 60,465 units in China last month, its lowest monthly total since December 2022.
Elon Musk’s Tesla sold just 60,465 units in China last month, its lowest monthly total since December 2022.
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Tesla has lost more than $77 billion in market capitalization over the course of a week, burdened by a sales slump in China and arson near the electric vehicle maker’s German factory. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

16 / 16