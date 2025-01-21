Autos

Tesla Cybertruck insurance costs ways more than the national average, study says

Cybertruck owners can expect to pay about $3,392 per year

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Tesla Cybertruck insurance costs ways more than the national average, study says
Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA-0.55%

The Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t just come with a hefty price tag. It also has high insurance costs.

Suggested Reading

Netflix is raising prices after adding 19 million new members in 2024 – and the stock jumps 13%
JetBlue is now accepting Venmo
Oracle stock climbs 7% as Trump is expected to announce its joint AI venture with OpenAI and Softbank
Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Netflix is raising prices after adding 19 million new members in 2024 – and the stock jumps 13%
JetBlue is now accepting Venmo
Oracle stock climbs 7% as Trump is expected to announce its joint AI venture with OpenAI and Softbank
Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A new report from insurance marketplace Insurify found that full coverage insurance for the electric truck costs 45% more than the national average.

Advertisement

Related Content

When it comes to Tesla, Americans are living in different universes
A Tesla executive quits on Elon Musk, saying it's 'hard to see the long game' as layoffs crush morale

Related Content

When it comes to Tesla, Americans are living in different universes
A Tesla executive quits on Elon Musk, saying it's 'hard to see the long game' as layoffs crush morale

Insurify said the average Cybertruck driver is paying $3,392 per year in insurance, compared to the national average of $2,336.

Advertisement

The high insurance costs are in part because of the truck’s high cost. The truck’s starting price is over $80,000 and can cost more than $100,000 once customers add different trims and other add-ons.

Advertisement

Despite the high cost, Insurify found that Cybertruck premiums are actually cheaper than other Tesla (TSLA-0.55%) models. The Model Y has an average annual insurance cost of $3,832 and the Model 3 has an average annual cost of $4,347, Insurify found. That’s in part because Cybertruck drivers tend to be older, meaning they pay less for insurance on average than the younger drivers of other models.

While the Cybertruck’s design is certainly polarizing, more than 28,000 vehicles have been sold since Tesla unveiled the EV truck last year, Insurify reported. Still, the truck’s rollout has been plagued by issues, with six different recalls, including ones that involved its backup camera and accelerator pedal.