Now the Tesla Cybertruck may have a problem with its windshield panel

One owner said a panel in the middle of the windshield that allows you to put the truck in Drive detached

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Tesla Cybertruck
Things aren’t going well at Tesla. The stock is currently down more than 40 percent year-to-date, analysts expect the Texas-based automaker to announce a 40 percent drop in profits, more than 20,000 people are expected to lose their jobs, and Tesla’s flagship product, the Cybertruck, is already on its second recall, this time for an accelerator pedal cover that comes off and could cause unintended acceleration. Now, it appears that one owner’s windshield-mounted gear selector panel has fallen off.

Suggested Reading

The 10 best cheap cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Project Stargate, Apple's 'fork in the road,' TikTok buyers, and quantum computing: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's coming boom, Trump's stock and meme coin sink, and Netflix hits $1,000: Markets news roundup
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

If you’re not familiar, Tesla really wants you to put your car in Drive or Park using the touchscreen. Since touchscreens can crash, though, you need a second way to get your car into gear. So Tesla put a panel in the middle of the windshield that allows you to put it in Drive yourself. The sun visors also attach to the same panel when in use.

Related Content

A Tesla executive quits on Elon Musk, saying it's 'hard to see the long game' as layoffs crush morale
Tesla fanboy claims he complained about his Cybertruck then got ‘shadowbanned’ from X

Since sun visors get so much use, and moving them puts strain on whatever they’re mounted to, you’d assume Tesla would have done enough durability testing to make sure the plastic could stand up to repeated use. Apparently, you’d also be wrong.

Christina Balan, a former Tesla engineer who worked on both the battery team and with interior systems, shared photos that she claims are from a Tesla Cybertruck owner who took his incEl Camino in for a windshield replacement and the accelerator pedal cover rivet. After the repairs were completed, he reportedly had the windshield panel fall off and refuse to clip back in.

Now, it’s entirely possible that the Tesla techs who replaced the windshield broke a clip or two when they were reattaching everything, but as Balan later pointed out, it’s still a design flaw. In her words, “This whole center console need to be redesign[ed] completely and especially the attachment point.”

It remains to be seen if this issue will become more frequent, or if it ends up being a one-off. In the middle of everything else going wrong for the company, it also remains to be seen whether or not the Tesla board will reinstate Elon’s $56 billion bonus package.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.